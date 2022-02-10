OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican lawmakers said a proposal unveiled by the governor to boost teacher salaries into the six-figure range sounds good in theory, but they have few details about how he’ll afford the massive price tag or how he’s going to pick the state’s best teachers.
Teachers, meanwhile, said they are skeptical that Gov. Kevin Stitt can make good on his State-of-the-State promise to keep the best teachers in Oklahoma classrooms by boosting salaries above $100,000. The highest paid teacher, with nearly three decades of experience, typically makes about $60,000 a year, the average teacher, they say, makes in the $40,000s.
“I support it, but I don’t know where the funding is coming from,” said state Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who chairs the House’s common education appropriations committee.
State Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, is proposing House bills 4387 and 4388. One caps state lottery fund proceeds at $60 million and uses whatever is left for the Teacher Empowerment Fund. In recent years, the state’s lottery has typically averaged slightly over $60 million a year, though in budget year 2021, it generated a record $80.2 million in profits, its administrator said.
Under current law, 45% of those funds go to K-12 schools, 45% goes to higher education, 5% to teacher retirements and 5% to school consolidations. Baker’s bill would require the first $60 million be split using that formula, but then appropriate what’s left into Stitt’s new program. Local districts would be able to access the funds — if they come up with matching dollars.
“Some districts don’t do very well. They’re not going to be able to match as much as in other districts,” Baker said.
Officials with the Governor’s Office said Thursday that they would leave it to lawmakers to decide the framework to determine which teachers are the best of the best. Local districts would have to come up with matching funds to access state money.
Baker proposes creating advanced, lead and master certifications. Districts would determine how teachers will qualify, but an advanced teacher would receive a minimum salary increase of $3,000 while a lead teacher would receive $5,000 and a master could potentially see a $10,000 increase. A district could choose to pay up to $40,000 if it chooses, which could theoretically boost the highest paid teacher up to $100,000. Teachers who work in impoverished schools or in ones with fewer than 1,000 students could qualify for additional compensation.
Baker said it’s possible to get to Stitt’s six-figure salary using her bill. “But I’m not going to promise that everybody is going to make $100,000,” she said. “It just depends on the qualifications.”
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said Stitt’s idea sounds like a good talking point in an election year, but the money will have to come from somewhere. He said state lottery proceeds already go to public education, so all lawmakers would be doing is moving money from one pot to another. That would cut existing school funding, which makes no sense.
And if the plan advances, he said some teachers may make better money, but most will not.
“It sounded good, and I’m sure it perked a lot of people’s ears up, but the reality of it is when that happens, it’s going to be one day way down the road. I’m probably not even in this position, or I may not even be on this Earth by the time we get to teachers with six-figure salaries,” Pemberton said.
He said that with 43,000 Oklahoma educators, giving each $1,000 more will cost taxpayers a ton of money. He said Stitt didn’t include funding for six-figure salaries in his executive budget. He also said districts aren’t sitting on pools of money that they can use to match the state’s funds to boost salaries by tens of thousands of dollars.
“Are we really moving teachers forward?” Pemberton asked. “Or are we just moving a small group of teachers forward?”
Katherine Bishop, president of the Oklahoma Education Association, said her members were “very skeptical” when they heard Stitt announce his plan to increase pay to six figures for the state’s best teachers. She said it’s unrealistic now and deciding who is the best is subjective.
Bishop said she’s concerned that lawmakers will set up a merit-based plan. She said those plans are never funded enough to include everyone, and they more often exclude people from qualifying. She said merit plans are often tied to test scores, and that’s problematic because it prioritizes certain teachers over others when there’s no job more important than another.
“Right now we already have teachers leaving our state to go get more pay and this isn’t going to help retain our teachers,” Bishop said. “It’s not going to help attract teachers. So that’s concerning.”
If the average Oklahoma teacher makes $40,000, Bishop said it’s going to cost billions of dollars to boost everyone to $100,000.
“We’ve got to get off the roller coaster of giving a pay raise one year and then waiting another 10 years,” she said. “We need to develop a long-term plan that we can continually add to teacher salaries to make sure that we’re competitive within our region so we don’t have teachers leaving to go to Arkansas or Texas or Kansas or New Mexico.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
