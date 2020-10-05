STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State University is the state's first four-year public research institution to announce a scholarship based on grade point average.
Faced with COVID-related financial strains and challenges in the application process, high school seniors can pursue scholarships based on GPA.
"As a public land-grant university, OSU has always prioritized access to education opportunities," said Kyle Wray, vice president of enrollment and brand management at OSU. "Our intention is to create new and innovative avenues for our students."
This program also considers an in-state student's financial need, in addition to merit-based scholarships. OSU recently notified prospective students it revised the admissions process to be "test-score optional," in reference to the burden COVID has placed on access to the ACT and SAT. To learn more, students should visit admissions.okstate.edu or these specific pages: in state, https://okla.st/3cQSliy; and out of state, https://okla.st/2T6mDpl.
