After opening its doors on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the newest coffee shop in Tahlequah has been a resounding success. That's to be expected, since it's a branch of the Starbucks company, one of the most popular brands in the world.
Located in between Sonic and Buffalo Wild Wings on Cherokee Springs Road, the new Starbucks in an ideal location for those entering town from the south.
Daniel Murillo, barista at Starbucks, said customers have been flooding the establishment with a hunger for caffeine.
“The customers have been pretty nonstop,” said Murillo. “Anyone who's driven by the store at any point in the day can see the drive-thru line is almost always backed out to the street. I attribute this traffic to two things: the novelty of a new, popular store opening in town, and COVID restrictions keeping our cafe closed for indoor seating. I think after a couple of months, things should calm down.”
Because the interior is severely limited due to COVID-19 guidelines, customers are not able to come indoors in the evenings to congregate or study. Typically this is one of the primary uses of a coffee shop for students, but that will have to wait until pandemic restrictions are lifted and it is safe to gather again.
While the large number of people could indicate the store is very popular, Murillo said he has also heard plenty of people who are not pleased with the coffee shop's opening its doors.
“So far, I've heard mixed reviews,” said Murillo. “You've got your local coffee shop diehards who have told me that Starbucks is the worst thing that'll happen to this town and that they'll ‘never go to Starbucks for as long as I'm living here.’ You've also got a bunch of other people who are thankful to have a convenient place where they can grab a quick cup of coffee on their way in or out of town."
Despite the negativity from some, others don't find Starbucks and other coffee shops are comparable. Cameron Suarez, Tahlequah resident, enjoys spending a lot of his time at Lift Coffee Bar in downtown. He thinks the two places have enough to offer on their own that he does not believe they will affect each other's success.
“I think the fact that coffee shops like Lift serve food and alcohol will keep them competitive against a big chain like Starbucks,” said Suarez. “But both of them are more than just coffee, though; they’re places to socialize.”
The location of Lift should also keep it competitive, as it is walking distance away from Northeastern State University’s campus, while Starbucks is on the other side of town. No matter where they go, students will continue to seek out caffeine to get them through their studies.
“As a college student, coffee has become a staple of my everyday routine,” said Jessica Treat, graduate student at NSU. “Not only does it help me get energy that I need for the day, it’s also a great way to bond and spend time with people. One of my favorite things to do is to get a coffee and hang out with friends in a coffee shop.”
