Cherokee County Republican Women will meet Tuesday, April 19 at the Municipal Armory in Room 3. The speakers will be Dr. April Grace, who is running to be the Oklahoma state school superintendent to replace term-limited Joy Hoffmeister, and Luke Holland, who is running for U.S. Senate to replace Jim Inhofe. The speakers will begin at 11 a.m.
Grace is a Republican education advocate who has served as an Oklahoma educator for more than 30 years. She has worked with school communities to improve the lives of students, families, and staff at every level of Oklahoma education. Grace began her career as a high school science teacher and coach. As a teacher and coach, she was on the frontlines of education, serving as an instructor, mentor, role model and guide to many students. Over the years, Grace has transitioned to various administrative roles in four different school districts giving her a unique perspective on the challenges school districts are facing across the state.
Luke Holland is a conservative fourth-generation Oklahoman and has been endorsed by Inhofe to succeed him. After high school, Holland got a scholarship to attend the University of Arkansas, where he earned a degree in finance from the Walton School of Business. During the Obama administration, he was emboldened to get into public service. He joined Inhofe, starting in the mail room and working his way up to chief of staff.
The Cherokee County Republican Women's Club empowers women from all backgrounds in the political process and provides a forum for women to serve as leaders in political, governmental, and civic arenas. For questions about the Republican Women's Club, call CCRW President Candy Jarvis, at 918-931-1595.
CCRW meets every third Tuesday of the month at the Municipal Armory. The club meets at 10 a.m. and the speaker or program begins at 11 a.m.. Each month the club picks a place to go eat a Dutch-treat lunch together after the meeting. This month club members will go to Buffalo Wild Wings. Both men and women are welcome to attend.
The Cherokee County Republican Party meets the second Monday of each month The next CCRP meeting will be on May 9. For questions, call Steve Hall, Cherokee County Republican chairman, 918-706-0022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.