When I was a high-school sophomore, I pronounced “potpourri,” a word from French, “pot-pour-e.”
Today, though I’m still a “clever fool,” I know it’s pronounced “po-puh-ree.” This column is a “potpourri,” a word whose original meaning is a collection of mixed petals and spices used to scent the air. Today I would like to clear the air about a mixture of things and make a miscellaneous mess.
Ein early Morgen been ich upstanden. My head was filled with a “plethora” (more than enough) of dreams. In one dream, a “succubus” (“sub” under), “cubus” (to lie), attempted an assault (“as” to), “sault” (spring) on me. Mein Gott! It was just a dream. I thought to trot out my “mare,” but this “nightmare” was “a devil” (archaic Old English word).
To “eject” (throw off) my “lethargy” (lack of energy), I decided to do my morning “pand-icul-ation” (“pandere”—act of instinctive stretching upon awakening.) It worked. It was, nevertheless, no “pan”-a-“cea” (healing) for all my aches and pains.
Where did these words come from? The English have been accepting loanwords from France ever since the Normans won the Battle of Hastings in 1066.
For example, being left handed, I resent that “gauche” is “left” in French and now means “unsophisticated and socially awkward.” On the other “hand,” “droit” meant “right” in Old French, and now “adroit” means “clever, skillful, handsome.”
Enough of this silliness. People don’t realize how many words come from French. How many words in this list are not from French? “détente,” “en plein air”(in the open air), “baroque,” “film noir,” “formidable,” “ingenue,” “laissez-faire,” “niche,” “nuance,” “piquant,” “prelude,” “premier,” “sabotage,” “sauté,” “toilette,” “vinaigrette,” “antique,” “soothsayer,” “amateur,” (“amat,” to love – one who works at something for the love of it), “difference,” (as the French say about the sexes, “viva la différence.”).
If you said one word is not from French, you’re adroit. The “soothsayer” is the one. He’s a truth teller that predicts the future. This is a typical Old English word. “Sooth,” of course, is not Modern English. It was used by Shakespeare, but nowadays only English teachers use it when they teach “Macbeth.”
"England and America are two countries separated by the same language," said George Bernard Shaw. See if you agree. In the list that follows, British English is followed by American English.
Wimpy (hamburger) – [Wimpy was a character in the “Popeye” comic strip who loved hamburgers], chips (French fries), crisps (potato chips), biscuit (cookie), bent biscuit (pretzel), petrol (gas), boot (trunk), bonnet (hood), torch (flashlight), pavement (sidewalk), knickers (underwear).
Now it’s time for a test. I will list a line of words coming from different times and places. See if you can name the source. Answers are at the bottom.
1. forbid, water, strength, gospel, hitherward, wholesome, witchcraft, cunning, bereaved, neighbor.
2. duet, ghetto, gusto, miniature, solo, soprano, lava, casino, bandit, incognito, cameo.
3. mosquito, embargo, cigar, alligator, vigilante, lariat, cockroach, cinch, mesa, rodeo.
4. kindergarten, sauerkraut, poltergeist, zaftig, gesundheit, edelweiss, waltz, delicatessen.
5. bluff, cranberry, gin, hustle, skate, sleigh, waffle, tattoo, stoop, wiseacre, decoy.
6. bagel, mensch (person of strength and honor), schmuck (contemptible person), klutz (clumsy person), nebbish (timid, ineffectual person), chutzpah (extreme self-confidence).
7. geisha, kabuki, kimono, sake, soy, sushi, honcho, haiku.
8. galore, shamrock, brogue, bog, leprechaun.
9. borscht, Bolshevik, czar, steppe, vodka.
10. whiskey, clan, plaid, slogan.
11. aardvark, apartheid, commando, trek
12. dynamite, nickel, rug, smorgasbord.
Answers: 1. Native Old English, 2. Italian, 3. Spanish, 4. German, 5. Dutch, 6. Yiddish, 7 Japanese, 8. Irish/Gaelic, 9. Russian, 10. Scots/Gaelic, 11. Afrikaans. 12. Swedish.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
