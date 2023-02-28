When I was still employed at NSU as a dispenser of knowledge, I had a colleague who liked to toss around French words and phrases. This week I am going to lob some of his “bon-mots” around. You can judge if they are clever and live up to their name.
When Jim was introduced to someone, he would say, “And what is your ‘so-brew-kay’?” “Are you asking me if I am sober?” “No, I’m asking for your ‘sobriquet,’ your nickname.” He might follow up with another question: “Are you a ‘goor-may’ or a ‘goor-man’?” “Well, I am not a ‘epicure,’ but I do like good food. What is a ‘goor-man’?” Looking at his new acquaintance’s stomach, Jim would say, “I think you are a ‘gourmand.’”
Jim was a master of “double entendre,” that is double meanings, one which is often “risqué.” For example, Jim once said to a winsome woman he had just met, “If I said you have a beautiful body, would you hold it against me?” But Jim ‘s language wasn’t always suggestive. He just liked to kid around. He once exited a faculty meeting before it was over by going out a ground floor window. When asked why he was leaving, he said, “Je ne sais quoi,” and disappeared. He was just saying, “I know not what to say. This meeting is indescribable.”
If Jim was going to an evening party, he always referred to it as a “soiree” or a “bacchanale.” If someone made a mistake, it was a “gaffe.” If it was someone he didn’t like, he was a “bete noire,” a black beast. A woman he thought would entice a man into trouble, he called a “femme fatale.” People who peddled misinformation were guilty of a “canard,” deliberately trying to mislead people.
Despite his penchant for the French phrase, Jim was a good friend.
Linguists estimate that 25 percent of the English vocabulary derives from Norman French and Modern French. Words from Norman French hardly seem like loanwords, but the “Frenchness” of modern French loanwords is usually apparent, mainly because pronouncing the words is so “difficile” and spelling them is even harder.
Like some people who object to foreign immigrants, you might object to the unnecessary use of French words and phrases, but you would be startled to know that the French object to the use of English words, particularly “Americanisms.” In fact, the Academie Francaise, the guardians of the sacrosanct French language, have banned many American expressions, such as “le boss,” “le bestseller,” “le know-how,” “le fast-food,” “le hamburger,” “le cowboy,” and even “les streets.”
American English is fashionable in France, but there is also strong resistance to “Franglais.” A member of the French Academie says, “Americanisms are degrading the French language.” Does this sound familiar to American arguments against foreign influences?
American columnist Ellen Goodman has struck back with a satire. She says, “Down with Englench!” It is the French who are imperialists. “Who, after all, made us wear “lingerie,” when our underwear was perfectly decent? Who turned our cooks into “chefs”?
Goodman says the French resent our democracy. “We gave them McDonald’s. They gave us the “croissant.” We gave them the ice-cream cone. They gave us “quiche.”. . . . The people who invented the word “elite” simply have a gripe against mass culture. . . . . If they make it “de rigueur” to eliminate Americanisms, we shall refuse to eat our pie “a la mode” and our “soup du jour.”
And, to think, Germans love Americanisms.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus with an interest in the American language.
