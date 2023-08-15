When I was a newly minted Ph.D. and undertook my first college teaching job, I thought I knew something about teaching writing.
The entrenched way to teach composition was old fashioned and too rigid. The course consisted of reading essays by sterling writers of the day, but the essays had no information about writing. And, of course, there was the occasional writing of a five-paragraph essay with an attention-grabbing introduction, three paragraphs of scintillating content, and an obvious conclusion. Each essay also followed an imposed framework: comparison-contrast, for instance. My freshman English textbook was 934 closely-written-in-small-type pages – which no student read.
I was determined to bring something new to the composition classes as well as the necessary handbook of grammar. I had blundered onto a book by Ken Macrorie, “Writing to be Read.” The title doesn’t mean the writing is to be read only by an English professor but by the student’s fellow students. Let me repeat, the writing is to be read by as many readers who can be found.
Macrorie’s book dealt with the processes of writing, using novel assignments: “free” writing, “fabulous realities,” “case histories,” “writing about a person.” Every assignment included examples written by students, not professional writers. These assignments were interspersed with brief chapters on writing processes, such as word order, two pages, and being concise – watch out for “whoery,” whichery,” thatery,” “namery,” and “weaselry.” All of this may sound like “hooery,” but it worked. What was missing was sections on grammar and mechanics.
After several years using Macrorie’s text, I came to teach at Northeastern State University. I realized that the NSU students needed a background in grammar. So, together with five NSU colleagues and two students, we wrote “Fresh English.” I used a lot of Macrorie’s ideas, added some semantics concepts, and a chapter on Francis Christensen’s sentence-combining program. I appended grammar, usage, and mechanics, and a separate appendix on spelling – What a failure that was.
“Fresh English” was used successfully at NSU for 10 years. Its greatest weakness was that it failed to help students with a poor background in grammar. I had used the usual way of explaining the subject: give the background for a particular usage using standard grammatical terminology. Some examples followed. Voila! The student now understood verb tenses and how to make subject and verb agree. Not true.
As my career came to an end, I thought I could solve this problem. I finished “ENG-Sheets” after retiring. The 190 large size pages never saw one of Gutenberg’s modern printing machines.
Twenty years later, I returned to this unpulished manuscript because an adjunct professor at NSU had expressed an interest in it. He was dissatisfied with the text he had been using but saw nothing on Amazon he wanted either. Feverishly I prepared a fresh, newly polished manuscript. He took the finished text and I never heard from him again.
As I sit here at my computer in my room in Go Ye Village, I now realize that once again I had failed to bring grammar to the writing table. Next week I hope to explain why grammar never helped anyone become a better writer in the past and show how it’s being done better today – in some places.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
