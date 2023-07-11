As I entered high school, I felt the mature part of my writing career was upon me.
I was ready to put my journalistic skills to work on the “Parakeet.” I expected Miss Frey to name me editor, but fiddlesticks, she named this nice kid with no experience. The assistant editor, me, was left fiddling his sticks. My good friend Jim was named sports editor.
When basketball season ended, he came to me and said, “I’m tired of writing this sports column.”
“OK,” I said. "I’ll write it for you, undercover. No one will know I’m writing it.”
And I did until I graduated. No one said it was mediocre, but they didn’t know it was me – or I.
When I matriculated at Wesleyan College, I made a pact with a devil. He said he would see that I became editor of the “Rambler,” the college newspaper, or put someone in a pot of boiling water. So I did my part. I wrote a large bucketful of stories for the paper, and the basketball coach said my sports column covered the team’s efforts like a blanket.
Though not tired of journalism, I decided to try my hand at poesy. I composed “Autumn Leaves” and entered a poetry contest. The contest judge wrote, “This guy is no poet. He ‘leaves’ me cold in Autumn.” Well, at least I knew poetry was not my forte.
As the three witches had predicted, I became editor of the “Rambler.” Since I was editor, I could write powerful editorials. I was going to make a difference. One editorial I wrote, “Don’t take the Bible Literally,” caught the attention of the minister of the First Baptist Church. He encountered me one blustery night in the hall of academe. “You varlet, you are a blasphemer.”
Later in my eight-week tenure as editor, I wrote an editorial that caught the attention of the president of the college. The prez had convinced Mrs. Lotsabucks to give a big hunk of her husband’s money to build a library for the college. The deal was sealed, but I wrote an editorial in which I argued the money should have been used to build a new dormitory. I said my dorm reeked of a strange odor. I wanted a modern dorm with coed access. After confiscating that week’s edition of the paper, the prez announced my resignation from the editorship. The witches’ prediction had come true.
I graduated from college with a teaching degree that said, “U cum too laude.” Thinking it was not too laude, I enrolled in graduate school, and after writing a large trash can of scholarly papers which nobody but my professors were forced to read, I graduated from Syracuse University with a Ph and D in American Lit. I was ready to become the writer I thought I should be. I would write a novel. After all, if I could write wonderful Shylock Homes mysteries at 15, surely I could write “Enmity and Amity” at 30.
Taking typewriter in hand, I sat down to write the great American novel. I would tell of my experiences teaching English at the American high school in Nuernberg, Germany. My book was finished 365 pages later. My son refused to read it. My only reader in Germany didn’t approve of schoolboy pranks and quit reading. A Tahlequah reader said he couldn’t keep all the characters straight. The book quickly descended to the top of Amazon’s Least Seller list.
But when this mediocre writer retired to Go Ye Village, he found his writing forte as Grammar Dog, the cunning linguist.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
