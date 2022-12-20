GRAMMAR DOG: Complaints about ungrammatical verbs

Recently I have seen very long posts on Facebook in which people named and commented on the expressions they found ungrammatical and offensive, verbs like “I seen him," "I done my homework," and "I have ran out of money.” Where did these language complainers get the idea these verbs were ungrammatical?
They were expressing in personal terms what they had learned in English classes or at their mother’s knee. Linguists call it Standard English.
In the 18th century, Jonathan Swift argued that a standard English language needed to be established and maintained. He said this would make the language more efficient and able to be used “over long distances and periods of time.” Lindley Murray agreed with him and wrote “English Grammar,” 1794, laying out what he thought was grammatical and what was ungrammatical in his day.
Some of his standards have changed because languages are always changing, but irregular verbs are still causing trouble. Tense requires three different forms. Most verbs are regular and just add “d” or “ed” to their present form, I jump, to express past tense, I jumped, and the past perfect, which is not so much perfect as it is “perfected,” which means the action has been completed, I have jumped.
Then there are those irregular verbs, all 200 of them, whose principal parts are crazy and mixed up, for example, present “I go,” past “I went,” and past perfect or past participle “I have gone.”
These 200 irregular verbs are relatively few compared to other Indo-European languages – Spanish has 900 – but they are among the most frequently used verbs. I can’t list all of them, but let’s look at few verbs used by some people who live in the northeast corner of our state.
Consider “see” and “do.” Standard forms are “see,” “saw,” “seen,” and “do,” “did,” “done.” Do you see what is happening in the next two nonstandard sentences? “I seen it yesterday.” “I done it yesterday.” The past participle of these two irregular verbs is being used for the past tense. Standard usage would be “I saw it yesterday.” “I did it yesterday.”
What is happening in these two sentences? I was took by surprise. Have you ate yet?
The past form is being used for the past participle. Standard English is “I was taken by surprise” and “Have you eaten yet?”
Some Oklahomans will blink, jerk, or otherwise react when they hear someone use these Nonstandard forms. They will be dismayed, disappointed, or even offended. If you write these forms on your application, you probably won’t get the job.
Who are these snobs? They are a particular social class, the well-educated minority – people who work in well-paid professional positions that require precise speaking and writing: doctors, nurses, lawyers, scientists, CEOs, managers, teachers, and especially English teachers.
Young people usually don’t understand the need for so-called correct English. But they do understand that language is used for communication. If their manner of speaking coincides with their family members, people their age, and the people in their community, they are happy with the language they use. So “I seen” works for them, and though they probably understand “I saw,” they see no difference between the two. Teacher correction seems to have little effect. Of course, adults are not corrected except perhaps by members of the Grammar Police.
I hope I have explained the difference between Standard and Nonstandard irregular verbs, and why some people complain about bad grammar. More about these differences in next week’s column.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
