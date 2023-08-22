Today, researchers do not dispute two advantages of understanding English grammar.
It helps one to learn another language. Furthermore, some scholars believe it improves thinking.
On the other hand, researchers concluded in the 1960s that grammar instruction had negligible impact upon reading and writing. As a result, the teaching of grammar began to wane. Even as early as the 1970’s, college composition instructors noticed this lack of grammar training.
By the beginning of the 21st century, teachers were poorly trained to teach grammar or composition because of the influence of computer technology. To my knowledge, the first to go was spelling – your phone or computer will now even anticipate what word you are trying to spell. So, will computer technology help you write? Yes, if you are willing to be a plagiarist.
Various artificial intelligence programs will draft an essay that will garner you at least a B on almost any subject you might like. If you are not into plagiarism, you can always use a text editor that will coach you on grammar. I have evaluated Microsoft’s Word program. It is helpful with typing errors, spelling, end punctuation, and wordy expressions. It did very poorly on a paragraph I wrote full of grammatical errors and poor word choices. It even ignored vulgarisms.
However, there is good news to report. At the primary level, teachers are using grammar to teach writing in a new way. The old way taught terminology, rules, and how to dismantle a sentence with diagramming. Oldsters like me remember diagramming and extoll its merits. What we did not learn was how to put sentences together and edit our own writing.
Teachers know better today. To make grammar work, connect it to students’ writing. Focus on usage rather than terminology. Ken Macrorie’s “whooery, whichery, and thatery,” for example, probably make more sense than “relative pronouns.” Teach students how to construct sentences with sentence combining exercises. They help students understand how phrases, clauses, conjunctions, and linking punctuation work. Provide students with model sentences written by both students and professional writers. Most importantly, teach them how to edit their own compositions.
Here's how sentence combining works: Combine these two sentences into a single sentence “Some enterprises require new clothes (participial phrase). Beware of all [such] enterprises.” Answer: “Beware of all enterprises requiring new clothes.”—Henry David Thoreau
Here is practice in learning how to edit a grammatical concept: Identify the subjects and verbs in this sentence. Make them agree if necessary: “When the alarm bell ring, out of the box jumps my two pups.” Answer: “bell-rings” and “pups-jump.”
Here is a more complicated problem in pronoun reference. A pronoun should agree with its antecedent in number just as subject and verb agree: “Guidelines help develop a writing style, and every writer creates a process based on their own strengths.”—college textbook. Answer: “Their” is a plural pronoun; its antecedent, “writer” is singular. Change “every writer” to “all writers” and “creates” to “create.”
Here is practice in editing for a better style: Do you see any repeated word that seems unnecessary?
If so, how would you fix the problem? “Also, the act of rewriting in the revision process is also a writing step.”—college textbook. Answer: Eliminate one of the “also” words. Keep the first “also” as a transition from a previous sentence. Delete the “also” near the end of the sentence.
After students have thoroughly learned grammar, they should be able to edit each other’s sentences and essays.
Of course, skillful writing is more than grammar, usage, and sentence writing. Next week, more about the writing process.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
