Although developing an adult vocabulary is one of the most important goals of a high school education, I believe English teachers are not systematically teaching vocabulary.
Checking my notion out on the internet, I found that the usefulness of the most common prefixes, roots, and suffixes was, in fact, being taught in grades one through eight, but not so much so beyond. Big mistake.
I do not wish to disparage what is being done. Using students’ reading as a source for vocabulary words is an excellent pedagogical approach since the reading supplies context. Teaching common prefixes, roots, and suffixes is good as far as it goes.
I wish to propose a curriculum that approaches vocabulary study through morpheme analysis. Though critics may point out that this method only gives a student a hint to a word’s meaning, not a full dictionary understanding, its inductive method motivates students to solve the mysteries of words, their origin, their meaning(s), even their spelling.
I imagine an elementary school teacher hooking youngsters on morpheme analysis by asking, “Do you know what ‘writing’ is”? Of course they know. Then teacher asks, “What then is ‘script’”? Someone may know it’s “handwriting,” but if not, teacher explains, and then teacher says, “What then does a ‘scribe’ do”? If she gets the right answer, then she can present as many words with the “scrib, scrip” morpheme as she thinks the kids can handle. Here are some possibilities: scribble, manuscript, describe, nondescript, prescribe, subscribe, transcribe, and even “scripture” if you dare.
In middle school, the teacher can go beyond simple root morphemes by introducing the 10 most frequently occurring prefixes: “in-” (in, neg.), “com-" (together, with), “re-" (back, again), “ad-" (to, toward), “ex-" (out, away, former), “de-" (down, away), “dis-" (away, apart, neg.), “un-" (neg.), “en-" (cause to happen).
The meaning of the next 10 prefixes is also useful: “sub” (under), “pre- (before), “ob-“ (to, toward), “pro” (for), “trans- (across), ab(s)- (away, down), “inter,” (between), “sym-,” (together), “mis-,” (bad, wrong), “super,” (over, above). From the obvious morpheme “super,” he will be able to elicit, among others, “Superman,” “superlative,” “surplus,” “superb,” “superintendent,” and one of my favorite words, “superfluous.”
In high school, students must master the mysteries of the parts of speech and the syntax of sentences if they are ever going to be able to edit their own writing. Knowledge of the common noun, adjective, and verb suffixes can aid the student’s understanding.
Noun suffixes indicate agents (one who does something) “-ant” (assistant); the name of actions derived from verbs, “-ion” (narration); places “-ium” (gymnasium); concrete things, “guitar”; and states of being, conditions, and abstractions, “-ence” (insolence), “-hood” (fatherhood), and “-ism” idealism).
Adjective suffixes modify a noun by adding additional relevant information. The 40 or so suffixes, such as “-al,” “-ous,” “-able,” “-ible,” “-ant,” “-ent,” “-y,” do not offer much help in identifying adjectives. Syntactic criteria are more helpful.
Both prefixes and suffixes help identify verbs, such as “-ate” (create) “-er” (deliver) “-ize” (theorize), “-ify” (qualify).
In high school and college, students should practice word analysis and study more exotic words. Consider “ques” (to seek, a search) which produces “quest,” “question” and “inquest.” Variant “quir,” gives “inquire,”; “quer” generates “conquer”; “quis” gives “inquisitive,” “inquisition, ”and “conquistador.” Whew.
The curriculum I propose, the new “Word a Day the McQuitty Way,” should help produce speakers and writers who are more “vocal.”
I don’t know about you, but I think educators know more about what should be taught in our schools than our state superintendent and our legislators.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
