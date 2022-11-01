GRAMMAR DOG: Distinctions between similar spelling, sounding words are important

Welcome to Grammar Dog. As I have said, I don’t eat ungrammatical homework, but I am not a member of the Grammar Police. They like to offend and embarrass people. I want to defend people, and show them how not to offend “certain people.”
So, today’s Picky Point is the distinction between bare and bear. In my freshman English textbook – long out of print – there is a list of 150-word groups often confused, either because they sound alike or look alike. The most common are three well known groups: its and it’s; their, there, and they’re; and to, too, and two. More about these words another day.
In Sunday’s newspaper from a nearby big town, I came across the confusion between bare and bear. A citizen wrote in a letter to the editor, “Putin, big oil, and the service station owners ‘bare’ the blame for high gas prices.” “Bare” is an adjective meaning “uncovered, empty.” The writer should have used “bear,” which is a verb meaning “to carry, to accept.” Of course, a “bear” is also a hairy inhabitant of the woods. And just to be nice, I’ll quote a correct use of “bare” from an editorial in the same newspaper, “It laid bare inequities in our community.”
Keeping apart all the word groups that can be confused is even beyond Grammar Dog. If you email me at bmcquitty33@gmail.com, I’ll send you my incomplete list to keep by your bedside for use in an emergency.
When you write, pick pep, prefer active voice.
An English teacher may have told you once to prefer the active voice to the passive. Good advice. To become active, you must understand the difference between a verb in the passive voice and one in the active voice.
What is the difference between these two sentences?
“Yesterday, Joe was bitten by a dog” and “A dog bit Joe yesterday.”
Not much, you say. But the first is passive. In the first sentence, the subject “Joe” is not doing anything. He’s just sitting there letting the dog bite him. In the second sentence, the dog is really going after Joe. So the second verb is active voice. The subject, dog, is biting the direct object, Joe. What’s different? The active is more forceful and often clearer. Does this mean that you should always use active voice? No, prefer it. The passive is best used when the doer is unknown or unimportant. Look at the next two sentences.
No. 1: “Two cars were reported stolen by the Tahlequah police yesterday.”
No. 2: “The Tahlequah police reported yesterday that two cars were stolen.”
Quite a difference this time, huh? In the first sentence, the passive verb makes the sentence ambiguous. Aren’t you ashamed to learn that the police are stealing cars?
Now look at the second sentence. The first verb is active and there is no ambiguity, but in the second part of the sentence, a noun clause, the verb is passive – were stolen. However, passive is fine here because apparently the police don’t yet know “who done it.”
A verb is passive If it is preceded by one or more of these forms of “be”: am, is, are, was, were, be, being, and been, and followed by the past participle form of the main verb. The subject does not act. It is acted upon, as in “Yesterday Joe was stung by a bee.”
Congratulate yourself if the next time you write something, even a Facebook post, you prefer active voice.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.