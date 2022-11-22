GRAMMAR DOG: Eponym history of baloney, gerrymander

Grammar Dog says, instead of writing lessons, let's have something interesting: "eponyms," which are words that derive from people and places.
"Eponym" comes ultimately from Greek and contains two word parts, "ep," which means "over" or "upon," and "onym," which means "name."
First off, let's give Julius Caesar the boot. Some think a "C-Section," or "Cesarean Birth," is named after the emperor of Rome because he was said to be the first delivered this way. Not so, say the linguistic aficionados. The procedure, from the Latin "caedere," "to cut," occurs in much earlier times. While the subject is open, consider who invented "Caesar Salad" in 1924. Answer: a Mexican restauranteur named Caesar Cardini.
Perhaps you've heard of the Nov. 5 English holiday, "Guy Fawkes Day." This Guy was a Catholic renegade, who dramatically failed to blow up London's House of Lords. In America, "Guy" has devolved into a positive slang word for a person of any sex. "Do youse guys want a beer?"
Given the omnipresence of robots answering phone calls these days, one might think "robot" is a relatively new word. But it appears in Karel Čapek's 1920 Czech-language play "'R.U.R.': Rossum's Universal Robots," and ultimately derives from the Czech word "robot," meaning "forced labor" or "slavery."
In Čapek's play, the robots eventually turn on their masters, wiping out the human race. Not a very pleasant prognosis for the use of slave labor - live or robotic.
To "gerrymander" is to arrange political divisions in disregard of natural boundaries, so as to give one party an advantage in elections. In 1812, Elbridge Gerry, an infamous member of Congress, proposed a voting district in the shape of a salamander. Hence, Gerry plus "sala"-mander equals gerrymander.
Another eponym of an elected official is also a verb, to "lynch." It derives from the name of Charles Lynch, a Virginia justice of the peace, who during the American Revolution, headed an irregular court formed to punish loyalists. The practice of lynching Black slaves and later Black citizens continued primarily in Southern states until well into the 20th century.
"Bunkum," or its clipped form, "bunk," is as well related to an elected official. In 1820, North Carolina Congressman Felix Walker, rose to speak in a debate on the Missouri Compromise.
When challenged for the relevance of his speech to the topic at hand, he said he was speaking for his constituents in Buncombe County, and went on to deliver a long-winded speech. His speech was described as "bunkum," and the word came to mean "meaningless political claptrap," and later just any kind of nonsense.
Speaking of nonsense made Grammar Dog think of a good word to end with - "baloney." It may go back as far as Bologna, a city in northeastern Italy known for a large type of sausage. The word came to America spelled "bologna," but by 1894 had become popularly spelled "baloney." Around 1920, "baloney" acquired a new meaning, "nonsense." A politician who spouts clichés but really says nothing is full of baloney, wouldn't you say?
Next week, a more delicious topic, the histories of words associated with food.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
