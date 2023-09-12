For several weeks, I have been writing columns about mistakes in writing sentences.
Today I want to show what properly taught college students can compose. All examples are by Northeastern State University students and come from “Fresh English,” by B. McQuitty, assisted by six of my NSU colleagues.
First, “My Sister” by Richard Linahan, an extended figurative comparison:
“My sister Pam is like a bee, / Busy, busy, busy, busy, / Staying close to the hive, /
But still flying away to look for life’s nectar, / Buzzing the Queen bee every weekend /
To tell her about her new honey.”
In Robin Priest’s poem “The World Through Different Eyes,” she employs a different metaphor in each stanza.
“As an infant I saw the world, / Foreign to my senses, ever growing, / A willow among redwoods.
As a tot I saw the world, / Emotions bombarding, curiosity overwhelming, /
A kitten exploring an alley trash can.
At the age of eight I saw the world, / Black, white, yellow, red, all as one, / Learning right from wrong. /
A sparrow knows why it flies south before winter.
As an adolescent I see the world, / Ever changing, war to peace to war again, /
Asking the question “why?” but finding no answer. / A cloud floating on, facing different weather along
the way.”
Here is “Blind Date” by Linda Rose:
“My blind date is usually like a grab bag. / Can’t tell exactly what it is by rattling it, / Comes real cheap,
Wrapped in a fancy package, / Never anything useful, / Always disappointing, / Usually full of crap.”
Now a work by the freshman master satirist Phil Stephens called “A Rejected Class Schedule”: “The other day I was wandering forlornly through the hall of the Journalism Building. Happening to amble into the print shop, I spied several pieces of paper on the floor. They were evidently some proof sheets of next semester’s class schedule. But after reading them, I decided that they must be part of a rejected class schedule. The course descriptions were too true to be true. Here is what I found.
English 1113 Freshman Composition Dr. McQuisling: Students will learn how to review their lives and discover their true selves through unique and varied methods, including learning how to determine levels of generality, where to put the comma that accompanies the quotation marks, and how to spell “a lot.”
Education 2113 Education in the U.S. Doctor Portiere: Trains future teachers to cope with crowded classrooms stingy school boards, obsolete equipment, violent students, and other marks of the American educational system.
Psychology 4153 Abnormal Psychology Dr. N. Bonaparte: The study of mental deviations. Advised for future junior high school teachers, political advisers, and football coaches.
Reading 1113 Developmental Reading Dr. E. Wood: This is a class. This is a class to help you. This is a class to help you read good. Take it. You will have fun. You will learn to read. You will then be able to pass your other courses.”
Finally, Wilma Guess illustrates how repetition can be used effectively. She is recounting a childhood experience in which she endangered her sister’s life. This is the last paragraph. “Backing down the slope, I began to cry. I cried loud. I cried for my sister so still over the snake. I cried for my safety, and I cried for her danger. Standing down the hill, 50 feet away from her, I cried for my cowardice.”
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
