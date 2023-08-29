These days English teachers who are combining three concepts are bringing grammar to the writing table.
The first of these is revising, which can involve rewriting the whole initial draft with the intent of reorganizing and adding new ideas, but it should also include considering the possibility of rewriting every sentence to make it grammatical, clear, and effective.
Revising sentences can begin as early as third grade with basic, or what linguists call “kernel” sentences. By fifth grade, if properly taught, students should be able to use Francis Christensen’s sentence combining program to write cumulative sentences. Sentences to be combined with kernel sentences are called “reduced sentences,” which means they lose subject and verb and thereby become modifying phrases.
Examples: “Zelda’s boyfriend came in. *He is macho. → Zelda’s macho boyfriend came in.” “The man in the boat reached for my hand. *The boat was now alongside. → The man in the boat, now alongside, reached for my hand.”
Prepositional, adjective, adverb, and noun phrases can be easily taught, but the modifiers needing the most instruction are the verbal phrases: gerunds, infinitives, participles, and absolutes. All use the -ing verb form, (writing) or a past participle form, (assigned, caught).
Some examples:
Initial position, present participle: “*Jake writes a sentence with a participle. Jake makes a big mistake. → Writing a sentence with a participle, Jake makes a big mistake.” If the participle does not modify the subject of the kernel sentence, Jake’s big mistake is a dangling modifier.
Initial position, past participle: “*Jake was caught cheating on his homework. Jake made another big mistake. → Caught cheating on his homework, Jake made another big mistake.”
Internal position: “*Fifty problems for homework were assigned by the math teacher. This was too much for Jake. → The 50 homework problems assigned by the math teacher were too much for Jake.”
Final position is an effective way to express two actions: “We marched down the hall. *We made a line 20 feet long. → We marched down the hall, making a line 20 feet long.”
A third concept is “levels of generality.” To be successful, you must move from the general to the specific. Example: “Mankind is doomed to destroy itself unless it changes its ways.” Perhaps true. Are you writing a book? “People are dangerously polluting their environments.” Better—more specific. “Campers throw trash into streams.” Now you’re cooking. “Some people trash the Illinois River on boat trips.” Good. “After eating lunch, Elmira Snodgrass throws her trash onto the river.” Gooder. But the writer needs to keep going down the ladder and give more than one specific example.
Read these examples to see what revising, combining, being specific can do. Levels of generality are marked.
1) The world is full of willing people, 2) some willing to work, 2) the rest willing to let them. — Robert Frost.
2) If I needed a brain transplant, 1) I’d choose a sportswriter, 2) because I’d want a brain of a certain kind, 3) one that had never been used. – Norm Van Brocklin, NFL quarterback.
A former NSU student in a first-year English class wrote this last example.
1) My hometown is about 17 chapters behind Anywhere, U.S.A.
2) We still have the original W.P.A. brick streets, and
2) the City Council voted to conserve electricity by lighting the mercury lamps on only one side.
2) For entertainment there is a choice among the Senior Citizens Center, an eight-lane bowling alley, or dragging Main.
3) For teenagers, dragging Main is the only choice. –La Donna Step
There you have it: revise, combine, be specific.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
