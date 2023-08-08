This week Grammar Dog would like to help writers in Tahlequah, and around the world, find any modifiers they may have misplaced and try to bring them to their sentence-clarifying home.
First, let’s try to make clear the difference between a dangling modifier and a misplaced modifier. The dangling modifier label belongs only to the adjectival phrase that should modify the subject of the sentence. Initial adverbial phrases and clauses may correctly modify the verb in the sentence. Misplaced modifiers are more general and refer to any modifier that is not properly placed next to the word it modifies.
For example, a single word can be misplaced: “Our car almost broke down on every trip we took.” See the ambiguity? Does it mean that the car almost broke down but never broke down completely, or does it have the more obvious meaning of breaking down frequently, on almost every trip? If the writer intends the latter, he or she should move “almost,” like this: “The car broke down on almost every trip we took.”
See if you can see the problem in these sentences from the classic resource of the writer, “The Elements of Style,” by William Strunk and E. B. White.
“He noticed a large stain in the rug that was right in the center.” The “that clause” was misplaced. Generally, adjectival clauses must immediately follow the word they modify. So “He noticed a large stain (that was) right in the center of the rug.” Words in parentheses may be omitted.
“A dog, if you fail to discipline it, becomes a Grammar Dog.” Ordinarily, you do not separate the subject from its verb with an adverbial clause. So move the misplaced clause, like this: “If you fail to discipline a dog, it becomes a Grammar Dog.”
As a rule, the relative pronoun that begins an adjective clause should come right after the word it refers to in the base clause. Notice that in this wordy, poorly constructed, sentence it does not: “There was a stir in the audience that suggested disapproval. The “stir” suggested disapproval, so fix the sentence like this: “A stir in the audience suggested disapproval.”
Grammar Dog challenges readers, all 10 of you, to find in these sentences the misplaced modifier and place it correctly. Some come from a book of bloopers loaned to GD by Richard Kryder. Others come from ”Fresh English,” loaned to GD by Bob McQuittty.
• He only found two mistakes.
• Two cars were reported stolen by the Tahlequah Police yesterday.
• Newspaper headline: Dr. Ruth to talk about sex with newspaper editors.
• Here are some suggestions for handling obscene calls from the Tulsa Police Dept.
• Please take time to look over the brochure that is enclosed with your family.
• King Lear was put out into the night while a storm was raging by his ungrateful daughters.
• I jumped out of bed as the sun rose and took a swim.
• Sen. Alexandria Garza will give a speech Tuesday to which the public is invited on “My Experiences in Labor.”
• For Sale: a station wagon for a large family with ample seating space.
• During last night’s ball game, Sean made almost three blocks of attempted shots.
Keep a copy of answers so you can compare them with the correct ones next week. If you have a high score – 8 0f 10? – submit your answers by Aug. 12 to Grammar Dog at bmcquitty33@gmail.com or on Facebook.
Bob McQuitty is NSU professor emeritus with an interest in the American language.
