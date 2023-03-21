I got up the other morning and thought I had heard, “Guten Morgen, hast du gut geschlaft?”
Was I still dreaming? Ach, du Lieber. It was mine alter Freund, Herr Doktor Professor Hans VonStupnagel from University. Good Morgen to you, Hans. The answer to your question, "Did you have a good sleep?" is "Ja, ich habe gut geschlaft." That is, "Yes, I had a good sleep."
Many people cling to the popular belief that German is a difficult language that, unlike Spanish or French, has no relation to English. Mark Twain made fun of the complicated German grammar in his famous satire, “The Awful German Language.” It seems Twain didn’t appreciate the German use of three genders for nouns: masculine (the dog) “der Hund,” feminine (the cat) “die Katz,” and neuter (the horse) “das Pferd.” Nor did he feel congenial toward the fact that the German version of “the,” “dog,” “cat,” and “horse” changes for all four cases: nominative (der Hund), possessive (des Hundes), indirect object (dem Hund), and direct object (den Hunden).
I won’t disagree with Twain about German grammar, but let’s look at some vocabulary. See if you can understand these common German nouns, verbs, and adjectives.
In German all nouns are capitalized: “Finger, Ring, Hand, Wind, Glas, Fisch, Schuh, Wunder, Sommer.”
Verbs (imperative): “Halt.” Infinitive forms end in -en: “fallen, bringen, enden, singen, finden, beginnen, lernen, kommen.”
Adjectives: “bitter, warm, blind, wild, best, sauer, falsch, lang.”
Are these German words? They certainly are. They are “cognates” with English. The morphemes in “cognate” are “co” (same), plus “gn” (born), plus “ate,” (noun suffix). Being born at the same time, the words listed are very similar to English. The first word in each list is pronounced exactly like English. The ones in the middle of the lists are pronounced a little differently. The word at the end of every line is both spelled differently and pronounced differently. Nevertheless, all are cognates.
The lists could be extended if we take into consideration the changes that have occurred between the two languages over time. The great West German consonant sound changes took place between the third and fifth centuries. English did not change this way. But a great vowel shift in England did occur between the 15th and 18th centuries. Thus the two languages have changed enough that today many people in the United Kingdom and the United States hardly realize their similarities.
We have no space to deal with more than a handful of systematic correspondences between English and German, but here are a few examples. Don’t let the vowels bother you.
English “d” equals German “t,tt,” thus “bed” is “Bett,” and “good” is “gut.”
English “th” corresponds to German “tt, ” which makes “Mutter” easily recognizable as “mother,” and “weather” is “Wetter.”
Because English “v” equals German “b,” we have “eben,” (even) and “Sieben” (seven).
English “mb” equals German “mm,” so what are “Nummer” and “dumm”?
English “k” equals “ch” so what is “Buch’? If you said “book” you’re right. What can you make of “machen”?
Grammar Dog hopes you now agree that English and German share a common heritage. Perhaps you will believe the American students that went to the American high school in Germany where I was a teacher of English. They claimed they spoke enough German to get along in the German community if both parties stuck to common Native words of English and common German words.
See, it’s not so awful. Phooey on Mark Twain!
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
