GRAMMAR DOG: Grammar Dog comes clean about education past

My goodness! George Santos and Herschel Walker lied about their education record. Even Joe Biden has admitted that he didn’t earn three degrees at Syracuse University, only two. I have decided to come clean. Grammar Dog didn’t become a grammarian overnight. The truth about my shadowy past will become evident in this column.
In 1980, when the five-year-old Korean youngster who spoke no English arrived in the McQuitty household, he began to grasp English sentence structure after a few months. One day upon being admonished to eat his broccoli, he replied, “No smell good, David no eat.” We were unsuccessful in controlling David’s food choices, but I knew I was fortunate to be able to watch how our adopted child would acquire his second language.
All the time David was in elementary school, he and I would break the monotony of our holiday car trips to Fort Worth by playing the Grammar Game. I would ask David, “Would you say, ‘We was having a good time’ or ‘We were having a good time’?” He knew the right answer most of the time.
Linguists say children born in the U.S. will have acquired enough grammar and vocabulary to understand and use basic sentences by the age of five. When David entered first grade, his teacher could not distinguish his speech from his native-born peers. In a single year he had overcome his language deficit.
Before we adopted David, I had been introduced to new ideas in the teaching of writing in my Ph.D. program at Syracuse University. When I went to work at NSU, I proposed adjusting the Freshman English course so that instead of assigning “themes,” which only teachers would read, we should assign “Writing to be Read,” Ken Macrorie’s idea of deemphasizing grammar for a more positive approach.
Noam Chomsky’s “Syntactic Structures” and Francis Christensen’s “A Generative Rhetoric of the Sentence” had begun the decline of traditional grammar. To meet the challenge of the new, one NSU faculty member took a summer course in Transformational Grammar, and several other members announced their refusal to change anything.
However, I set out to change what I could. With the help of five other English faculty, a graduate assistant, and a former student, I wrote “Fresh English.” It was used in the freshman English course for ten years.
But the death knell of grammar occurred in 1984 when George Hillocks concluded: “The study of traditional school grammar has no effect on raising the quality of student writing.”
Surprisingly, the Oklahoma legislature responded to this news by requiring that all public colleges offer a course in linguistics as part of English teaching preparation. There was only one major problem. No one at NSU said they were qualified to teach this course. Finally, I admitted to taking a course in linguistics at Syracuse and would teach the course the legislature thought they wanted.
This choice hastened my trip down the road less traveled. I decided to become a language maven. I moved from teaching literature and composition to teaching linguistics, the history of English, and strangely, a course entitled “Traditional Grammar.”
I collected and read a small library of books on language to bolster my understanding of linguistics. In the year before I retired in 1999, I completed a book which I had been secretly writing for my Traditional Grammar course. The course became less traditional, for It included everything I knew about grammar according to linguistic concepts.
I had become a cunning linguist. Not bad for a guy who had only one course in the subject, eh what?
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
