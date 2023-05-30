After the adjournment of the Oklahoma legislative session Friday, May 26, Gov. Kevin Stitt said, “I’ve got a lot of things to consider after ‘sine die,’” thus proving himself a Latin scholar and bewildering the assembled journalists.
Who knew? There’s life in Latin yet.
Grammar Dog hastens to add that last week’s column was not ended “sine die,” that is, “until an unspecified day.” GD is back today with more Latin lore to lure you into believing Latin is not dead.
Consider the Latin that lives among us on the sports page. In the Bedlam series it’s the University of Oklahoma “versus” Oklahoma State University. And if I say, “What’s mine is yours and ‘vice versa,’” I’m using the more common Latin phrase to say “conversely.” Similarly, “per capita” means the same as “per person.” If I say, “You will pay $1000 ‘per annum’ to the Grammar Police,” that’s the Latin way of saying “every year.” Surely you’ve heard of accepting the “status quo,” that is, things as they stand.
And if you receive a “subpoena” to appear in court, that’s the Latin way of saying you’d better show up because if you don’t there’s a “penalty.” Even Trump responds to a subpoena.
Now let’s consider some lesser-known Latinisms. If you hear politicians or diplomats talking of a “quid pro quo,” they are saying, “I will give you something in return for something.” Or as my dad used to say, “You scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.”
Not all Latin phrases are short cuts. If you have been accused of using “sesquipedalian” words, pay attention, for the word is not a compliment. The Latin literally means “words a foot and a half long.” Whew. How pretentious can you be?
Have you ever been told that you’re a “persona grata” at a party? That is, a “welcome guest.” What you don’t want to be told is that you are a “persona non grata,” which means you are not acceptable because you are not “agreeable, charming, or attractive.”
Now for some puzzling phrases. Suppose someone writes “Q.E.D.” at the end of his answer to a problem or argument. It’s an abbreviation for “quod erat demonstrandum,” literally “which was to be demonstrated.” In simple English, the person is saying, “I have proven or demonstrated exactly what I set out to do.”
Here’s a Roman phrase we might say to Putin: “Ubi solitudinem faciunt pacem appellant,” which translates as “Wherever you create desolation in the Ukraine, you call it peace.”
Fans of Western movies will be pleased to know that a “posse commitatus,” literally, “the power of a county,” is the full phrase from which derives the word used in the movie, “posse.” You also know the scene: The local bank has been robbed, and the county sheriff immediately signs up a “posse” of vigilantes to go after the robbers.
“Posse” sounds like a fun word in movies, but in real life, “posse commitatus” names a far-right populist social movement which began in the late 1960s. Its members spread an anti-government and anti-Semitic message aiming to counter what they believe is an attack on their social and political rights as white Christians.
“Tempus fugit,” means “time flies,” so “note bene,” for I may be a “rara avis,” a “rare bird,” or even “sui generis” literally “one of a kind.” If so, don’t keep news of my exalted state “sub rosa,” that is, in “strictest confidence or secrecy.”
In closing, Grammar Dog asks, “Have you been casting ‘margaritas ante porcus,’” which is Latin for “pearls before swine.”
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.