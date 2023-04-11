In the old days, you could look in your printed dictionary and find at the end of any entry a brief etymology.
Nowadays, you must look around to find one in an on-line dictionary. But I suggest that you look for the pronunciation and origin of any word new to you. It’s fun to see what linguists have found out. There are histories and there are mysteries.
For starters, let’s look at the word “ballot.” The word’s earliest modern English meaning is “a small ball used to register a vote.” The ball was dropped into a box, so it was possible to vote secretly.
Yea and nay votes were recorded with different colored balls, usually black and white. A black ball usually indicated a negative vote; hence a new verb appeared: to “blackball” someone.
Oh, no, I shouldn’t have mentioned “blackball.” It is probably on the “blacklist” of the “woke” folks.
You have no doubt heard a person say, “He is so ‘uncouth.’” In Old English, this word meant “unknown, unfamiliar, strange.” “Couth” by itself meant “known,” and both words became obsolete in modern English, only to be reborn with “uncouth” signifying “crude, unrefined,” and “couth” reappearing as a slang term for “refined.” Grammar Dog says, “No one has more couth than I.”
Goodness knows, everybody knows “bathroom” is not only a room to take a bath in, but also a euphemism, like “toilet,” “privy,” “restroom,” “comfort station,” “water closet,” “facility,” “little boys’ or little girls’ room.” There doesn’t seem to be a non-euphemism that includes what is in everyone’s house, both a bathtub and a toilet.
But I offer this German word as one that names the room poignantly, “Pissort.” The second part of the word, “Ort,” means “place,” so the word translates into English as “piss place.” I rest my case.
Now, having broached the subject, let’s consider “crap.” The word has several modern uses, but I want to say something about its mysterious etymology. The word ultimately comes from Medieval Latin, meaning “chaff.” But as sometimes happens, it came to mean in modern times “excrement.”
Now for the fun part. The 19th century legend is that the “crapper” is named after Thomas Crapper, an English sanitary engineer, who invented the flush toilet. However, the dates don’t match. The word “crap” entered the language in 1846, but Mr. Crapper was only nine years old then. Furthermore, he didn’t invent the flush toilet. Oh, well, it’s still a good story.
I’ll close with a personal story which illustrates the need for a dictionary which has a good pronunciation key.
When I was in high school, the powers that ran the school decided we senior class officers should propose to our fellow class members the prospect of selling candy door-to-door to pay for our prom. So there we were on stage in our auditorium. The faculty sponsor explained the idea, followed by the class president, who fervently endorsed the proposal, and then it was my turn.
I thought the idea stunk, but I was afraid to say that. I stepped forward and said, “I think anything I might add to what the president said would be superfluous.” There was silence.
eedless to say, “redundant,” or “unneeded” is what I should have said. I had only seen “superfluous” in print, so I mispronounced it like this: /super-FLU-ous/. The correct pronunciation is /soo-PUR-floo-ous/. The morpheme I stressed, “FLU,” means “flow, flush,”
Afterward, a friend came up and said, “Wow, Bob, I thought you said the idea was super-flushy.” In the 1950’s “flushy” was a sophomoric term expressing “disapprobation.” Well, then, we both got it right.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.