GRAMMAR DOG: How to create neologisms

Today I am going to show how to create neologisms, which is “linquisticese” for “new words.”
The English lexicon is estimated at over a million words and neologisms are born every day. Every word is either inherited, borrowed, or created. Inherited refers to the core of English as far back as it can be traced, which is to Indo-European. Additionally, the core includes the Germanic tongue, called Old English.
All words not inherited from Old English are said to be “loan words,” that is borrowed. Early sources are Old Norse and Norman French, which are found in Middle English. Borrowings from Greek and Latin make up much of Modern English. However, we are interested in created words and how to make one. Consider the following.
Functional shift. An easy way to create a neologism is to convert an existing word by changing the part of speech. This is done by dropping or adding a suffix or often doing nothing. “Design” from Norman French was a verb. A little bit later, unchanged in form, it had also become a noun. Or start with “emotion,” strip away the suffix “-ion” and it’s a verb, “emote.” Start with “speak,” add “-er,” and now it’s a noun with a different meaning, “speaker.”
Semantic conversion. Take an existing word and broaden its meaning, “holiday” once referred only to holy days. Today its meaning is more general, referring to any day you don’t have to go to work. The meaning can also narrow. “Meat” originally referred to anything edible, but its meaning has narrowed to mean only animal flesh.
A word can change semantically, rising in status – ameliorate – or declining, pejorate. In Middle English, “nice” denoted foolish, but it has ameliorated to denote pleasant. “Gossip” illustrates pejoration. It originally referred to a godparent but now designates a spreader of rumors.
Combining: More commonly we produce a new word by combining two existing words, for example, "big" plus "wig" equals "bigwig." Persons of consequence in the 18th century wore wigs.
Clipping is another method. Cut off an existing word’s front, back, or both – your choice: "rehabilitation" equals "rehab"; "caravan" equals "van"; "influenza" equals "flu." Sometimes you might not know where the original word comes from. Consider “perk.” Does it come from “percolate” or “perquisite”? Well, it could be both, but “perquisite” is the more common original word.
Blends are fun, too. Put parts of two words together for a new word: "prim" plus "sissy" equals "prissy"; "dumb" plus "confound" equals "dumbfound"; "Francais" plus "Anglais" equals "Franglais."
Reduplication might be worth a try. Some examples include wishy-washy, even-steven, and hoity-toity.
Euphemisms are more polite words for originals that some people find offensive. Examples include "my gosh," "goldarn," "snafu" – situation normal all fouled or f**ked up. “Snafu” is also an acronym.
Acronyms are composed from initial letters in a compound term or from parts of the words. Examples include RADAR meaning radio detection and ranging; UNICEF meaning United Nations Children’s Fund. Notice that vowels are added to make the acronym pronounceable.
Coinage is the glory way to make a new word. Create a neologism from scratch, and if your word becomes popular, you may get your name in the etymology as the creator.
If you create a neologism, let me know by email at bmcquitty33@gmail.com. Use the same address if you would like to comment on a recent existing word, or heaven forbid, complain about this column.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
