Oops! I forgot to look back at what I just wrote to see if it needed revision.
I have committed a blooper, defined by Richard Lederer in his hilarious book, “Anguished English,” as an accidental assault upon our language.” In this case it was a Malapropism, since I accidentally substituted a word with similar sounds to the word I meant to use, which was “How writers can eliminate bloopers.” Oh, well, I believe all is well. I’m off to a good start.
Professional comedians do not commit bloopers; they utter witticisms. When Groucho Marx was told that Will Rogers never met a man he didn’t like, Groucho said, “I never met a man I didn’t like, but I’ll make an exception in your case.” However, people in all walks of life produce bloopers, seemingly without shame.
Consider the lowly schoolboy who wrote on a test, “In 1957, Eugene O’Neill won a Pullet Surprise.” He got the date right, but his Pulitzer Prize was an “F” on the test. A mixed bag of students has exhibited their lack of knowledge of marital vocabulary: “Having one wife is called monotomy.” “A man who marries twice commits bigotry.” A third student slipped a “q” into a word that needed a “g.”
This mere stripling unwittingly uttered the naked truth: “When a boy and a girl are deeply in love, there is no quilt felt between them.”
Schoolchildren mix up words and facts. The educators aren’t any better. Consider this school announcement: “The eighth graders will be presenting Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ in the auditorium on Friday at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend this tragedy.”
Church secretaries are just as bad: “The ladies of the church have cast off clothing of every kind, and they can be seen in the church basement Friday afternoon". Both groups have trouble with pronoun reference, but the church lady adds a misspelling (“cast-off clothing” is the correct spelling.)
Look at what Classified Ads can produce. “Wanted: Unmarried girls to pick fresh fruit and produce at night.” Look back and you’ll realize “produce” is also a verb. In this next blooper, watch for the misplaced modifier: “For Sale: antique desk suitable for lady with thick legs and large drawers.” Always look at the tail end of your sentences where you may have misplaced your modifier.
Consider this ad. “Used Cars: Why go elsewhere to be cheated? Come here first.” Two elliptical sentences are too much. An elliptical sentence is one in which the writer omits part of his sentence, assuming the reader will fill in the missing grammatical part. Leave out connecting ideas between sentences, and you are almost guaranteed a blooper. Can the want ad be fixed? Yes. “Don’t go elsewhere and be cheated. Come here first for a fair deal.” Notice that my ad is longer and will cost more.
Facebook users often wish their friends with a blooper: “happy belated birthday,” but a birthday cannot be belated. Be nice, say, “Belated happy birthday.”
Find the fault in this sentence: “A welfare worker sent this report to her boss: ‘Mrs. Jones has not had any clothes for a year and has been visited regularly by the clergy.’”
Please fix this sign in a restaurant. I couldn’t: “Customers who consider our waitresses inappropriately attired ought to see the manager.”
Meanwhile, look back at what you wrote. Watch your spelling, pronouns, and words you’re not sure about. Look for misplaced modifiers, especially at the ends of sentences. And keep on revising!
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
