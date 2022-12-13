GRAMMAR DOG: In search of a distinct Okie dialect

Do you speak Okie? Is there a state dialect all Okies speak?
Linguists study regional dialects, and a magnificent effort was made in the last century to determine the main regional dialects. The results were mixed. Early maps of regions divided the part of the country east of the Mississippi River into north, midland, and south and left the west blank. Later maps were more detailed and listed eastern and upper north; upper and lower midland; and eastern, central, and western southern dialects. The experts also decided the main varieties – north, midland, south – actually existed in the west but were less distinguishable out there in the wide-open spaces.
Linguists also found that Oklahomans didn’t speak one dialect, but instead a mix of three. So what is the Okie dialect?
First of all, John Steinbeck did not use Okie dialect in his classic “The Grapes of Wrath,” much to the outrage of some of my Oklahoma neighbors. Instead, he depicted his Okies as members of a social class, which uses nonstandard speech characteristic of most parts of the U.S. I’ll quote an example from Steinbeck’s great book.
Joad, the protagonist, is speaking, “If Ma was anywheres about, that gate’d be shut an’ hooked. That’s one thing she always done – seen that gate was shut. . . Ever since the pig got in over to Jacobs’ an’ et the baby.”
I would call this rural Ozark mountain talk. It is Steinbeck’s attempt to depict the Joad family’s social class, and is obviously not standard English.
Notice the nonstandard “anywhere’s” with the added “s,” the “gate’d,” substituted for “gate would,” “she always done” for “she had always done,” “seen” for “had seen,” and the dropping of the final consonant in a number of different words. As my friend Teresa Miller might say, “This is not the way Okies speak.”
Let’s see if anyone thinks the following expressions are characteristic of any of the three dialects. Would you say, “y'all” or “you-all,” “crick” or “creek,” “dirt dauber” or “mud wasp,” “fixin’ to” or “getting ready to”? If you chose one or more of the first words in a group, you may be a true Okie.
Let’s try a few pronunciations. Would you say, I “tyuned” or “tuned” the piano, “picher” for “picture,” “pin” for a “pen” you write with, “warsh” for wash,” “greazy” for “greasy,” “tared” for “tired”? Do you say “cot” and “caught” the same way? If you answered “yes” to any or all of these questions, you definitely speak Okie.
And one last inquiry. Here are three words that apply to a small body of water in different parts of Oklahoma: Northeast corner, “pond,” Southeast corner, “pool,” Western Oklahoma, “tank.” Which one do you use?
So there is an Okie dialect? Yes, of course, but there’s no one dialect shared by all Oklahomans. If you live in Northeast Oklahoma, you probably are influenced by the lower midland dialect that stretches all the way from Appalachia, through parts of Missouri and Arkansas, and into our northeast corner. If you live in the southeastern corner, you are part of the South. This dialect is one that is most different from the way the majority of Okies speak. The Southwest dialect, found as well in Texas, appears to be the speech of most Oklahomans. Let’s hear it for the Okie dialects, all three versions.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
