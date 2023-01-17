Is the pronoun in this sentence a grammatical error or a spelling error?
“The players ran theirself ragged.” Actually, it could be classified in both columns. It is an incorrect case form, and it is not a “real” word; hence, it must be misspelled.
Grammar Dog will concentrate in this column on the murky grammar of reflexive pronouns, possessive nouns, and pronouns.
I will tackle reflexive pronouns first. When they “reflex,” they, being flexible, bend back and refer to the subject of a sentence or clause. They are easily identified because they all end in “-self” or “-selves.” The tricky part is they also have three grammatical characteristics: number, person, and case.
They are first person: myself, singular; ourselves, plural; second person: yourself, singular; yourselves, plural; third person: masculine, singular; himself, feminine, singular; herself, neuter, singular; itself, neuter, plural; themselves.
Example sentences: “I am giving myself at a party,” “We ran ourselves ragged,” “You should pay yourself first,” “Did you fools run yourselves ragged?,” “He wants to do it himself,” “She found herself alone in the car,” “The book itself impressed us,” and “They wore themselves out running.”
Do not say or write any of these non-words: hisself, theirself, and theirselves. In these examples, correct words are in the brackets: “He did it hisself [himself]." “They hid theirselves [themselves] behind the barn.” “They left theirselves [themselves] out in the cold.”
In these examples, the problem is lack of agreement. “We thought ourself [ourselves] smart.” “You fools ran yourself [yourselves] ragged.” “They ran themself [themselves] ragged.”
Now, let’s be possessive. I will now risk my legacy as an English teacher and attempt to show why possessive personal pronouns do not have apostrophes.
First, here are correct examples: “This is my book; it is mine.” "Those are your books; they are yours.” “These are his books; they are his.” “These are her books; they are hers.” “Those are their books; they are theirs.” “I put this book on the shelf; it is in its place.” “Whose book is this?”
Do not admit writing, “These books are your’s, her’s, their’s, or there’s.” Please do not write “The book is in it’s place,” or “the book is in its’ place,” or “Who’s book is this?”
There are no apostrophes in possessive pronouns. Apostrophes are used in contractions, such as you’re is “you are,” it’s is “it is,” there’s is “there is,” they’re is “they are,” and who’s is “who is.”
Nouns show possession by adding “-’s," or "-s’.” The problem for writers is that most of the time, adding “-s” or “-es” indicates a plural noun. How do you tell if a possessive noun is singular or plural?
Rephrase in your mind any suspicious noun phrase: “the peoples votes” equals “the votes of the people,” so it is a singular possessive modifier: “the people’s votes.” Try this one: “loving ones enemies” equals “loving the enemies one has,” so “loving one’s enemies.” Here is another. “this mornings paper,” equals “the paper that came this morning,” so “this morning’s paper.”
Can you tell if these are right or wrong? Use the test. “It hurt many girls’ feelings.” “It was others’ fault.” “The book is in it’s correct place. “I recommend Keat’s poetry.”
The first two are correct. The third and fourth are incorrect. “The book is in its correct place” and the poet’s name is John Keats, not Keat. Finally, do not do what this teacher did when she wrote an invitation to the school open house: “Your invited.”
If this essay does not help anyone, my names "Mud’s."
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
