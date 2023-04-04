For some time now, English has been the international language, replacing French.
People in most developed countries choose English as their second language. English has a relatively simple grammatical system compared to, say, German, with its infernal triple gender nouns, or Spanish, with its infernal irregular verbs. However, according to linguists, English is difficult to learn because it has the poorest fit between sounds and letters of any modern language. The learners have difficulty pronouncing the words they see on a page and can’t spell the words they want to write.
Of course, American children have the same problem. Linguists estimate it takes them twice as long to become literate in their native language as German or Spanish speakers. Some of them never quite make it.
To remedy this problem, the sounds and letters must become more regular, and it can be done without resorting to a phonetic alphabet. We can use the imperfect Roman alphabet we’ve always used.
But the citizens must back the changes in spelling that should occur over a period of approximately 10 years. The naysayers, the “nattering nabobs of negativity” must accept and use the respelled words. Some will look bizarre but be perfectly regular. Children will absorb the changes quickly, some senior citizens not at all.
To make the reform of spelling as painless as possible, I propose preserving the regularities in the present system, such as the method of representing the short and long vowels in the customary way. It will not be possible to regularize every word, but linguists think by eliminating silent letters and changing the spellings that reflect sounds incorrectly, English writing will take up to 10-15% less space, thus making all writing more economical. It will take less time to write or type it, less time to read it. Books will be shorter, and a ton of trees will be preserved. I promise you will enjoy reading more. Even nonreaders may come to like it.
For the first year, I propose eliminating the oldest silent letters of all, “gh.” Altho some of the respellings will look peculiar, some have already been tentatively accepted: tho, thru, and thoro, as in thorofare.
A number of “gh” words are pronounced with a long “i,” as in “rite” for “right.” “If you wake up in the nite, you mite get a frite. Don’t get up-tite and start a fite. Just turn on the lite or drink a Sprite to your delite.” Other possible substitutions include “hite for “height,” and “blite” for “blight, or how about “slite”? Don’t be concerned that some of the respellings produce an already existing word, such as “mite” for “might.” “Might” already has two distinct definitions, so adding a small “mite” won’t make much difference.
Jim Nabors, who performed as Gomer Pyle for many years, showed me how to respell “neighbor.” “Nabor” and these respellings for long “a” seem clear enough: “frate, strate, wate, and even “invay” for “inveigh”–to speak with great hostility. The following are perhaps a little problematic: “slay” for “sleigh,” “way” for “weigh,” or “ate” for “eight.”
These mite make you laugh: “laff,” “ruff,” and “tuff.” “Gost” and “gastly” shouldn’t scare you. But “drout” for “drought” may look a little peculiar.
“Caught,” “daughter,” “slaughter,” “onslaught,” and “taught” mite be respelled as “caut,” “dauter,” “slauter,” “onslaut,”and “taut.” However, “taut” also means stretched “tite.” And “naughty” looks “nauty.”
“Bought,” “brought,” “fought, and “thought” had me wondering if I could respell them, so I decided enuff is enuff for the first year.
More revisions next week.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
