GRAMMAR DOG: More about powerful morphemes

I do not wish to overpraise morpheme analysis as a method to teach what some educators call the “Must Words,” the most important words for a successful and profitable vocabulary.
There are, of course, other methods, but I will continue to point out what I do know. To show young learners that the words they are learning have “rhyme and reason” helps them to see that learning to communicate is certainly one of the most important parts of life.
Learning that most of the words they use in everyday life come from the Germanic base of Old English, Old Norse, and Anglo-French makes sense of approximately 50% of their language. But the remaining half of a successful vocabulary comes from Classical Latin and Greek. This is where morpheme analysis is most useful.
Impress upon students that they are looking for meaningful parts of words, prefixes, roots, and suffixes. Stress that morpheme boundaries do not necessarily correspond to syllable boundaries, and that they need to watch out for variant forms.
Morpheme analysis can begin with exercises in which students are asked to divide a list of words into prefixes, roots, and suffixes. Then they can go to work on learning to extract meaning from these morphemes.
Any words associated with a root morpheme make up a word family. Like human families, some are large and some are small. For this reason, teachers should concentrate on the most productive roots.
The largest word family comes from the Latin stem “facere,” which has seven variant forms, “fac, face, fec, fect, fic, fict, -fy.” It has at least 350 family members, and means “to bring about, make, do.” Even with seven variant spellings, it is useful to know.
Here are a few examples. Notice the linking vowels that facilitate pronunciation:
Affect: “af” (to), “fect” (to cause, verb) – to cause or change something.
Benefactor: “bene“ (good), “fact” (make, do), “or,” (one who, noun) – one that brings about good, a charitable deed.
Nullification: “null” (zero), i, “fic” (made, done), “ation” (noun) – a negation of something.
Stupefy: “stup (strike), e, “fy” (to do, verb) — hence, to strike senseless.
Somnifacient: “somn” (sleep), i, “fac” (make, cause), i, “ent” (noun, adj.) – an adjective that describes and a noun that names something that induces sleep.
The most productive roots help a student learn up to 2,200 words, many of which would be “Must Words,” words like these:
Propensity: “pro” (forward), “pens” (to hang), “ity” (noun) – a hanging forward, thus a natural inclination.
Inexplicable: “in” (not), “ex“ (out, away), “plic” (to fold, twist) “able” (adj.) – not able to un- twist, thus incapable of being explained.
Tendentious: “tend” (make thin), “ent” (one who) - i - “ous” (adj.) – one who extends a definite point of view.
Verisimilitude: “veri” (truth), “simil” (similar), - i - “tude” (noun) – a semblance of truth.
Disestablishmentarian: “dis” (not), “e” (to), “stabl” (stand), “ish” (verb), “ment” (noun), “arian” (one who) – one opposed to the establishment.
There are also productive prefixes that contribute to understanding words, such as these that have the following meanings:
Negation, away, from: “abs-, de-, dis-, ex- es-, se-.”
Conditions: good, “bene-”; bad, wrong, “mal-.”
Time: before, “ante-,” “pre-”; after, “post-”; take back, do over again, “re-.”
Positions: over, “super”; under, “sub”; together with, “com”; come between, “inter-.”
If you have children or grandchildren in school, a propensity, and a tendency to help them, go ahead and do it. Talk with them and their teachers about what you have learned.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
