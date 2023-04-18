In the proposed second year of revisions to English spelling, Grammar Dog christened the project Nu-Speling.
In a recent column, he eliminated from the lexicon all words spelled with useless [gh]. Some of the respelings mite not hav seemed rite and caut U off gard, but we think everyone got a laff out of ruff and tuff.
Before going further, Grammar Dog would like to quote the chair of the English Spelling Society: “If you set out to create the most complicated spelling system in the world, then you could hardly do better than English.” – Stephen Linstead.
Let’s explain why Mr. Linstead would make such an audacious statement. First, there are 26 graphemes (letters) in our alphabet, but at least 38 phonemes (sounds). Therefore, digraphs must represent some sounds, such as /ch/, /sh/, /th/, /ng/. Graphemes and digraphs work fine if they represent only one sound, but in English virtually every consonant sound has at least two variations. For example, there are two sounds represented by a single digraph in [thy] and [thigh]. The vowels are worse. On the TV show “Wheel of Fortune,” the vowels are [a], [e], [i], [o], [u]. What a laff. There are at least 14 vowels.
Each tense (long) vowel has at least four spelling patterns which are easily learned. In the following lists, [C] represents any consonant. Here are the patterns for long /a/: [Ca-] as in la-bel, [C]a[C]e as in bake, [C]ai[C] as in fail, and [-C]ay as in day. The beginning student learns these patterns rather easily.
All the long vowels have the same four patterns, but there are four more ways to spell long /a/: [CeaC] as in [break], [CeiC] as in [beige], [CeighC] as in [freight], and -[Cey], as in [hey]. Five additional ways spell long /e/. Three more with long /i/. Two with long /o/. Five with /oo/. Two with /u/. and so it goes, with every vowel having at least two or more confusing variations in addition to its basic patterns.
There is still more confusion. As you know, [c] can represent both /s/ and /k/. Why is it even needed? [G] sounds like /g/ in some words and like /j/ in others. [S] may be /s/ or /z/.
And finally, linguists estimate that 60% of the English lexicon contains one or more silent letters. Consider the [k] in [kneel], the [c] in [sack], the second [e] in [three] and hundreds more. No wonder Mr. Linstead says English is “one of the most difficult orthographies in the world.”
Grammar Dog’s goal is to make English easier to read and spell by regularizing as best he can the fit between graphemes and phonemes. There will be no attempt to produce a one sound to one letter reform, which would require new graphemes. As meagre as it is, Grammar Dog will use the present alphabet.
In the second year of reform, therefore, we begin by endorsing a spelling already used by some, [U] for [you]. U and I make a nice pair, don’t U think?
We will remove silent [e] from all words with short vowels, such as [ar] [aw], [hav], [valv], [sens], [shelv], [exspens], [giv], [siev], [gon], [solv], [hors], [mov], [sum] [shuv], [gluv].
No one will miss initial [k] in these words: [nack], [neel], [nife], [nock], [nuckle].
We will finish the second year by eliminating [c] from every short vowel word ending in-[ck], such as these: [blak], [rak], [sak], [dek], [nek], [spek], [pik], [tik], [tok], [stuk], and [duk].
Next week Grammar Dog will use Nu-Speling revisions in this column.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
