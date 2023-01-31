Early in my teaching career, I began “A Word a Day the McQuitty Way.”
The gimmick’s name explained the method. Each class day, I or a student picked out a word to study. It was put on the blackboard. Everyone looked it up in their dictionary and copied the pertinent information. They wrote an original sentence that hopefully would help them remember the word’s meaning. And, of course, there were periodic tests. In later years, former students cited this vocabulary study favorably.
There are certainly other ways to develop a vocabulary, but now I think the most efficient is a method that incorporates the study of morphemes.
First, let’s establish the morphemes in “morpheme”: “morph-,” meaning “shape or form” and “-eme,” which is a noun suffix. Every word has at least one morpheme, and some have many. Consider the morphemes in “anti-dis-establish-ment-ar-ian-ism.” Count ‘em, seven.
To look for morphemes in a word, it helps to know which part of the English lexicon the word comes from: Native at 20%, the Old English Germanic component, Old Norse at 5%, Norman French at 25%, a consequence of the Norman conquest in 1066, and two consequences of the Renaissance, Latin at 35% and Classical Greek at 15%.
Making this determination is not as formidable as it might seem. The Native and Norse components are mostly one or two syllable words, the spoken everyday words. The Norman French component is a little more sophisticated. These words are used in print as well as speech. The Latin and Greek components are learned words associated with professions and higher education. Most frequently used are the Native and Norse words, followed by Norman French borrowings and words from Latin. The Greek words are the least used.
A typical word borrowed from Latin is multisyllabic, with a prefix, root, or base, and one or more suffixes, many of which have variant forms.
The morpheme whose meaning is “to take, hold, or seize” has seven “shapes” or variants spelled with every vowel but "o.": “cap,” “capt,” “ceit,” “ceive,” “ceps,” “cept, “cip,” “cup.” All but two of the variants have similar shapes, “c” a vowel, “p.” This is what you want to remember when you look for words with the morpheme that means “take, hold, or seize.”
Consider words with “-cept,” such as “accept.” The prefix “ac-,” a variant form of “ad-,” means “to.” Hence, to “accept” something is to “take in” or “hold” something. With a little help, can you “per-ceive,” – “take in” the meaning of these words?: “un-ac-cept-ible,” “ex-cept-ion,” “inter-cept-ion.” And how about “contra [against] -cept-ion”?
Try to perceive the meaning in these words with the “cap-, capt-” variant. You are “capable,” you have what it “takes.” How about “capt-ive,” “capt-ure, or “capt-iv-ate”? Here’s word you might not know, “capt-i-ous.” It describes the ability to “take” in or entrap, as by using “captious” questions.
Consider another “take“ variant,”cip,” with the prefix “ante” [before]: “ant-i-cip-ate.” How about this mysterious grammatical term, “part [to share]- i-cip-le”? It “takes” a peculiar name because it “shares” the function of an adjective and a noun.
In sum, to make use of this technique, look at words in a new way. Look for morphemes. For example, if you don’t know what “centrifugal” means, look for its morphemes. Doesn’t “centr” look like “center”? Now look for a word with “fug.” What does a “fug-it-ive” do? He flees. What does a “refugee” do? He flees from something that is behind him. So what does “centrifugal” mean? If you said, "fleeing off or flying out from a center," you’ve “captured” the Word a Day the Morpheme Way.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.