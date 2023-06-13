At least one reader found last week’s column both informative and interesting, so with this much encouragement, Grammar Dog will continue to explain those leftover phrases from long ago that some people still use, but hardly anybody knows exactly what they mean. It’s Native histories and mysteries, part two.
If you are feeling “listless” today, what does it mean to be without “list”? Have you failed to make your weekly grocery “list”? No, nothing like that. In Old English times, if you were without “lystan,” or “lusten” – another spelling – you were failing to cause someone pleasure, provoke desire. In modern English, if you are “listless,” you are neither “lusty” – healthy, full of interest in life – nor “lustful,” having strong feelings of sexual desire.
People who are clumsy and awkward can be described as “ungainly.” What could they “gain” if they were described as “gainly”? Not much, since “gainly” is no longer used. The morpheme “gain” is a respelling of an Old Norse word “gegn,” meaning “straight,” so a gainly person would walk straight and be graceful. But they can’t, because only ungainly people are around these days.
Why would a person who was “unkempt” likely be “combless”? and is it possible to be “kempt”? Yes, it is possible to be “kempt” if you have a comb. “Unkempt” is derived from an Old English verb “kemben” and survives in Middle English in a past participle form as “unkembed.” These days an “unkempt” person may have a comb, but he probably doesn’t use it because he has “an untidy or disheveled appearance.” Grammar Dog has a comb, he uses it, and tries to be “kempt,” but, alas, he has very little hair to comb.
Here’s a provocative question. Why is a “nightmare” not a nocturnal horse? In 1300 or thereabouts, a “nightmare” was an “evil female goblin or incubus afflicting men –or horses – in their sleep with a feeling of suffocation.” By mid 16th century, the meaning had shifted from the goblin to the suffocating sensation the dream causes. The modern sense of “any bad dream” is recorded in 1829.
If a person gets off “scot-free,” is he free because he’s a Scot – citizen of Scotland? If he’s not a Scot, what is he and what is he free from? Some people are not Scots, but they don’t have to pay any income tax, and they get off “scot-free.” The word derives from Old English “scot-freo,” which described a free citizen “exempt from paying a royal tax.” These days some people get haled into court but escape scot-free. Grammar Dog is not saying who they are.
Do we use the word “wedlock” to suggest that henceforth both partners are “locked” together? If not, what does “lock” mean? In Old English, “wedlac “ was a compound of “wed” plus “lac. To “wed” was to give a pledge, make a marriage vow. “Lac” was a noun suffix meaning “actions or proceedings, practice.” This suffix was used in at least a dozen Old English words, but only “lac” survives, now respelled as “lock,” and by the magic of folk etymology has taken on the meaning of “the state of being a married couple voluntarily joined for life.” Yes, they are “locked in” by a freely given pledge. Grammar Dog adds that today the key to unlocking “wedlock” is divorce.
Remember, if you are listless, ungainly, and unkempt, your dreams are likely to be nightmares. Furthermore, if you think you are going to get out of wedlock scot-free, think again. Stay locked, my friends.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
