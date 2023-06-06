Last week Grammar Dog proved to his doggy satisfaction that Latin is not dead in the English language, but what about Old English — 450 to 1150 A.D.?
Does anybody use Old English words? The answer is yes. According to linguists, these six words — “I,” “we,” “who,” “one,” “two,” and “three” — are the oldest words not only in English but also in all the Indo-European languages.
But what other old words are still among us 2,000 years later? Only 20 years ago when I was teaching at Northeastern State University, I would ask my students studying the history of their native tongue to answer 30 provocative questions about Native Word Mysteries. Rest easy. You won’t have to rush to your phone or computer. Grammar Dog has already solved the mysteries.
The first question is, “If you must go to court, why might you be “haled” into court”? Does that word mean “hailed” into court or even “hauled” there? Yes, the latter word is correct. People who are ordered to appear in court — haled into court — may be reluctant to appear, so long ago they might have been “hauled” into court. The modern word is “subpoena.” Receive one of those and expect to be penalized if you don’t show up.
Question two: If you are describing someone as “hale and hearty” are you guilty of being redundant? There’s that word again. This time the word means “healthy,” and so does “hearty.” Redundant? Of course, but don’t you like this old phrase?
Question three: Charles Wesley’s famous “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing,” originally began: “Hark how all the Welkin rings, Glory to the King of Kings.” What is it that rings? The Oxford English dictionary says, “the apparent arch or vault of heaven overhead," "the celestial regions," basically, the "heavens.” It’s also marked “archaic.” Too bad, Grammar Dog likes it.
Question four: If you go “to and fro,” where do you go when you go “fro.” Now use “fro” in a sentence without using “to.” “Fro” derives from Old Norse and thence from Proto-Indo-European. To use “fro” in a sentence, begin with “to,” which means toward something, and then “fro,” which means “from” something. Remember, no fro without to.
Question five: Does “wiseacre” refer to a land grab by a wise person, and when people say, “health-wise, I’m doing fine,” do they mean they are being wise about their health, or are they just wiseacres? The “acre,” in “wiseacre” has nothing to do with the word used to measure land. “Wiseacre” derives from Middle Dutch, “wijssegger,” which meant "soothsayer,” or “truth-sayer.” Somehow the truth-sayer was turned into a person who pretends to know the truth about everything. People who think they are wise usually are just “wise guys,” “weissenheimers” or even “wiseasses.” However, “to use “wise,” as in “health-wise” is a modern concept. “Wise” may be a suffix attached to a noun with a hyphen to form an adjective or adverb that means “with respect to or concerning, in the manner of, or in the direction of.” Linguistics-wise, that’s enough of this quibbling.
Question six: When a person is “stark naked” what does “stark” mean? Dictionaries are not sure on this one. The consensus seems to be that “stark naked” means “to an absolute or complete degree.” The word “stark” derives, according to folk etymology, from “start naked,” which would seem to mean “naked even to the tail.” And that’s the tail end of this tale.
Well, there are 24 more, but Grammar Dog must save them for another day.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
