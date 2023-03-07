GRAMMAR DOG: Reforming the spelling of the world’s preferred language

After teaching Freshman English at NSU for several years, I decided my students needed help.
One of my students turned in an essay in which she advised me “not to take her for granite.”
Encouraged by Paul Hanna’s study of spelling regularity, and being naive, I thought I would whip out my own spelling book in my spare time. Being a top-dollar scholar, I thought maybe I should first research the history of spelling reform.
Much to my chagrin, I found out that in Chaucer’s time, spelling was a Duke’s mixture of Germanic Old English, Old Norse, and Norman French words which writers spelled as they liked. The first attempt at spelling regularity came after the invention of the printing press in 1436. Unfortunately, one result of the Renaissance was the practice of accepting spellings found in classical Latin and Greek loan words, and the chaos of English spelling grew worse. In the 18th and 19th centuries, dictionary makers Samuel Johnson in England and Noah Webster in the U.S. urged some reforms. In the 20th century, linguists proposed phonetic alphabets to reform spelling. None of these reforms met with much public acceptance.
Foolishly undeterred by my historical research, I plunged ahead with my spelling book. At the end of my fruitless sabbatical, I reached a conclusion. Nobody could write a textbook that made sense of English spelling. I certainly couldn’t. Besides, the epic spelling reform had already been written. For the elucidation of my readers who love the English language, I hereby offer the best-ever spelling reform:
When the European Union chose English as its preferred language for use in communication among the nations of the union, a feasibility study was made to offer ways to improve the efficiency of English. Here is a summary of their report.
English spelling is unnecessarily difficult. For example, why do laugh, enough, tough, cough, and rough end in "gh" when the sound is "f"? We need a phased program of changes to iron out these anomalies.
In the first year, for example, we will start using "s" for the soft 'c." Sertainly, sivil servants in all sities would resieve this news with joy. Then the hard "c' will be replaced by "k" sinse both letters are pronounced alike. Not only will this klear up confusion in the minds of klerikal workers, but typewriters can then be made with one less letter.
In the second year, growing enthusiasm for change should produce elimination of useless letters. In words like the following, silent letters will be eliminated or changed: fotograf, neumonia, retorik, seudonym, fisikal, filosofy, nemonic, tyme, diafram. Think how many trees will be saved by this word shortening.
In the third year, publik akseptanse of the new spelling kan be expected to reach a level where even more changes are possible. For eksample, letters in minee wurds koud bee dropped and in others changed, thus taking the misteek out of speling. Altho sum peepel wil thanx the kumite for the chanjes to the wurds karaktur and youlujee, uthers mae objek and skreme for mursee.
In the fourth yir, “th” will be replased by "z" and "w" with “v,” vitsh is, after al, half a "w." Shortlee after zis, zee unesaree "o" koud bee dropd frum wurds kuntaning "ou." Simulur argumints vud of kors bee aplid to ozer kombinashuns of leters.
Kuntinyouing zis proses yer after yer, vee vud eventyoulee hav a rile sensible riten stile. After tventee yerz, zer vud bee no mor trubls beetveen nashunz bukauze ve kud eezelee undurstand eech ozer. Zee peesniks wil bee pleezd.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
