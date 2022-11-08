GRAMMAR DOG: Revising for clarity can be critical

When Ernest Hemingway said he revised the last page of “A Farewell to Arms” 39 times, an interviewer asked what was stumping him. He replied, “Getting the words right.”
Ask any writer what the most important part of the experience is, and you will get a similar answer – revising. When I was teaching Freshman English at Northeastern State University, the hardest thing to get freshmen to do was revising. Many students told me they just wrote down whatever came into their heads. I would reply, “That’s fine, now look at what you wrote and imagine someone is looking over your shoulder.”
Some experienced writers also get overconfident and don’t look at their sentences.
Let’s look at some examples from a recent edition of a newspaper:
“We have the obligation to do what we can to ensure those who represent us at the state capitol support sufficient funding to police departments have resources.” Do you see how it goes awry at the end? Of course, it is possible that some words were lost in the printing. Changes will be in italics in rewrites.
Rewrite: We have the obligation to do what we can to ensure that those who represent us at the state capitol support sufficient funding to give police departments the resources they need.
I would like to call the next two examples "George Will sentences" after the famous columnist known for his esoteric diction and long sentences. They fail the Rudolf Flesch Reading Ease test. Flesch says the most readable writers average 20 words per sentences and do not use “big” words.
Consider this sentence: “In June 2020, Oregon Live reported, ‘Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler pledged the city will divert $12 million from the police bureau and other city departments to directly support communities of color, defund three police units including the gun violence reduction team and ban officers from using choke holds as part of plans to reform the Portland Police Bureau.’” Whew! 58 words.
The writer was under no obligation to quote this entire ungainly long sentence. Divide it into two parts. Quote the first part and paraphrase the second.
Rewrite: In June 2020, Oregon Live reported, “Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler pledged the city will divert $12 million from the police bureau and other city departments to directly support communities of color.” To reform the police, the city would defund three police units, including the team devoted to reducing gun violence, and ban officers from using choke holds.
Here is another dragged-out sentence: “I know we worked closely with the police in circumstances that called for special training in mental illness, violence, and other social circumstances the police neither trained for nor were particularly interested in, but are called to intervene on.”
Rewrite: I know we worked closely with the police in circumstances that called for special training in mental illness, violence, and other social circumstances. There were cases the police were called to intervene in, but were neither trained for, nor particularly interested in.
Not every long sentence is poor. Rhetoricians call the next 40-word sentence a periodic sentence. It builds to a climax rather than ending lamely.
“But given the perception of economic conditions, Joe Biden’s improving-but-not quite-fast-enough approval rating, the fact that the out-of-power party candidates typically do better in midterm elections, and a few other data points, Democrats should be staring at a defeat of monumental proportions."
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.