GRAMMAR DOG: Some humorous recent neologisms

Of the creating of neologisms there is no end.
Look at five of the more than 50 neologisms one of the nicest ladies in Tahlequah, Evelyn Gravitt, fabricated in 1988 for a national contest for creating words related to the workplace: "Boredroom" is where interminable meetings are held. "Executie" is a cute executive. "Fusstomer" is an irate or hard-to-please customer. "Memorambler" is a dictator of wordy memos. "Partfolio" is an unfinished portfolio. Evelyn was one of 52 winners out of 437 entrants in this national contest sponsored by the Quill Corporation, an office supply firm.
Do you see which method Evelyn used to create her words? Every word listed is a blend: parts of two words put together, which is a favorite method on the internet. Favorite themes are politics, sexism, and satirical insults. Here are some I put "LOL" after, which I later learned also meant “lack of laughter.”
First, some words generated for and against politicians: "Republican’ts" are the 49% of Republicans who, in a recent survey, were unable to explain the meaning of their party’s initials, GOP. The Washington Post took this survey. The original meaning of "Woke" is well informed, up to date. Now it is alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice. "Gaslighting" is the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage. The word comes from the title of a 1938 play, which suggests psychological manipulation. The recent meaning is associated with the use of fake news.
Now for some words that pertain to posting on social media: "Doomscrolling" is an act of reading endless pieces of bad news on social media. "Copypasta" is to use a block of text copied and pasted from elsewhere. I’ve noticed the pasta sometimes includes unsavory ingredients, such as grammatical errors. "Troll" is the word derives from Scandinavian folklore and children's tales: an antisocial, quarrelsome, and slow-witted creature. How apt the present meaning is. An individual who posts inflammatory, rude, and obnoxious comments to an online community.
Next some neologisms to tickle your palate. "Coffee," with an accent on the last syllable, is the person upon whom one coughs. "Flabbergasted" is being appalled over how much weight you have gained. "Balderdash" is a rapidly receding hairline. "Testicle" is – test plus tickle – a humorous question on an exam. The older meaning of "Willy-nilly" is one who is vacillating – “will,” wants to, plus “nil,” negative, does not.
The recent meaning is similar to Shakespeare’s observation in “Henry IV” about desire and the inability to perform. "What-about-ism" is a procedure in which an accusation is answered with a counter accusation. For example, “Professor Snarf accuses a student of cheating on an exam and the student says, 'Well, what about what Joe Smuck did?'” "Fomosapien" is FOMO, the acronym for fear of missing out, plus homo-sapiens equals someone who doesn’t want to miss out on any opportunity. "Blursday" is the feeling of not knowing what day it is.
Here are two neologisms I would never be guilty of: "Hepeating," which is a man repeating what another man has just said but getting a better reaction, and "mansplaining" where a man explains, usually patronizingly, to a woman.
And finally, my own lame neologism. My wife Jeanette and I have several people who work for us as personal helpers, usually called aides. We pay them every Friday, hoping they will stay with us and won’t find a better job. So Friday is Stayday.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.