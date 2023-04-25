When I came home from my three-month hospital visit with COVID-19 and Mr. Death a year ago in April, I felt like a new person.
Though I thanked God and my doctors, I felt strange. It seemed things had gone wrong. I barely remembered my hometown. Our house had been sold. Then I noticed my telephone cord was gone, and even more disconcerting when I called someone, it seemed like a robot answered. I also realized my television set’s cable was gone, and yet there were hundreds of films to choose from, even some by amateurs.
What was not gone was ads, which proliferated like summer flies on my computer and even on my phone, some with loud vocal animation. My phone had been transformed into a capitalist beast. What had gone wrong in a year?
Then as I metamorphosed into a dog, a Grammar Dog, and began my spelling reform research. Then I realized that when Nu-Spel comes into existence, letters will be gone too. Some words will not be recognizable in their new clothes. For example, hoo wood recognize the Kurnel without hiz cloze? Didn’t see the Colonel? Hoo kood? Ther’z no /r/ sound in the speling.
Nou iz the time tu tel U what’z going on hir. Grammar Dog iz writing in Nu-Spel. But He’z not being sistematic and explaining the rulez.
In the thurd yir, Grammar Dog propozez this rule: When the /s/ sound comes after a vowel or one of the voiced consonants, it is pronounced /z/. So U can see that allmost evry plural and evry present tense singular verb wil hav a /z/.
Nou let’s consider the wird letter [w]. Look what happened tu the [w] in [who] The [w] is gon, it’s silent. The correct speling iz “hoo.” Think about “owe.” Thre letters, hou miny sounds? The anser iz only wun. O, mi gosh, Jeanette thinks I O U A freebe. Look! In Nu-Spel we nou hav foar wun-letter wurds: [ A], [I], [O], [U]. Duz [E] spel a wurd? Don’t think so.
But let’s finish off the nearly useles letter [w]. In the following words, initial [w] is silent when followed by [r]: wrack is [rack], wraith is [raith], a ghost, [rangler] works on a ranch, [rap] a gift, [reath] put it up at Christmas, [ren[ a bird, [rench] a tool, [ressle] or [rassle] a sport?, [rinkle] in a shirt, [rist], [rit] a court order, [rong]. Write remains [write], right is [rite]. Also answer is [anser].
In these words final [w] is silent:, arro(w), barro(w), cow [cou], chew [choo], dew [doo], elbo(w), few [fyoo], flo(w), follo(w), gro(w), hollo(w), meado(w), ro(w) to pull an oar, row, [rou] a loud quarrel, sno(w), swallow(w), threw [throo], view [vue].
Of course [w] has its uses: wait, way, web, while, win, woke.
Finally, let’s get a start on silent [e], az in [above]. Yoo’ll notice two problems hir. First, not only iz [e] not needed becaus the vowel iz short but allso the vowel letter duz not mach the sound. For a reezon unnon tu me, evry English word ending in [v] is followed by [e]. This nonsense desurvz correction, and Grammar Dog iz the won tu execute the chastisement. [Above] should be [abuv]. And hir iz a short list uv similar wurds: hav(e), valv(e), sieve [siv], giv(e), activ(e) liv(e), involve(e), bronz(e), curv(e), nerve [nurv], prove [pruv] serve [surv], swerve [swurv].
I luv tu doo this. Soon all the useles letters wil be gon.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
