GRAMMAR DOG: The Complaint Tradition: How to fix case errors

Nothing outrages the Grammar Police more than people who begin their sentences with “me and him” or “me and her.”
What’s this all about you may ask. Another annoyance from the good old days of Old English is pronoun case forms indicating sexual gender.
Though linguists claim children typically master the syntactic structures of English by the age of 5 and thus can use their language in everyday activities, the forms of pronouns baffle many people through public school and even college. Certain non-standard forms thus become part of their adult life. In my limited space, I will try to show how to solve some problems of case.
In compound structures, when there are a noun and pronoun, drop the noun for a moment. Then you can see which case you want.
Not “Bob and me travel a good deal.” Would you say, "me travel"? Therefore, “Bob and I travel a good deal.”
Not “Father took Jane and I home.” Would you say, "Father took I home"? Hence, Father took Jane and me home.”
Not “Bushwah is a word used by my friend and I.” Would you say, “a word used by I”? Therefore, “Bushwah is a word used by my friend and me.”
Not “Us kids were having fun.” Would you say, “Us were having fun”? Hence, “We kids were having fun.”
Not “The dress pleased neither Mother nor I.” Would you say, “The dress didn’t please I”? Therefore, “The dress pleased neither Mother nor me.”
Comparisons usually follow “than” or “as.” For example, “This helps you as much as [it helps] me." and “She is as smart as I [am].” Comparisons are really shorthand sentences with omitted words, such as those in the brackets in the sentences above. If you complete the comparison in your head, you can choose the correct case for the pronoun.
Not “He is taller than me.” Would you say, "taller than me am tall"? Therefore, “He is taller than I.”
Not “They are faster than us.” Would you say, “faster than us are fast? Hence, “They are faster than we.”
In informal speech or writing, object forms are appropriate. “He is taller than me.” “She is as smart as me.”
When “who” introduces an adjective clause, the choice between “who” and “whom” can be tricky. Which of these sentences is grammatically correct?
“Invite whoever you like” or “Invite whomever you like”?
To decide, set aside the relative pronoun for a moment and look at what is left: “you like” needs an object. Thus, “Invite whomever you like.”
Now try this one: “Invite [whoever] or [whomever] seems likeable.” “Seems likeable” needs a subject, so, “Invite whoever seems likable.” This trick will work every time.
In formal speech or writing, use “whom.” “To whom am I talking?” But if you don’t want to sound like a pompous ass, when someone calls and asks, “Is this Bob McQuitty?” Don’t answer “Yes, it is I.” Say, “Yeah, it’s me. Who wants to know?”
Enough. Even Grammar Dog is bored. Now something interesting: Many may know the month of January is named after a two-faced Roman god named “Janus.” He was the keeper of doors. His name is also found in “janitor.” Furthermore, as a keeper of doors, he would open the door between December, the 10th month of the Roman year, and January, the first month of a happy new year.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
