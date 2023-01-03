GRAMMAR DOG: The complaint tradition: How to use pronouns

If you thought making subject and verb agree was unnecessarily complicated and boring, perhaps you should be glad Beowulf wasn’t your buddy.
Old English was a highly inflicted language – Whoops. I meant “inflected” language. Your English teacher inflicted on you left-over inflections inherited from Beowulf’s brethren. In his day, there were seven classes of irregular verbs, three genders of nouns, not to mention four pronoun case forms. Almost all of these multifarious grammatical forms can be found in another Germanic language Mark Twain called “The Awful German Language.”
Lucky us. We have only 200 irregular verbs and our nouns have no gender. We don’t have to make our adjectives agree with the noun they modify. But we do have leftover pronouns, that have funny names and make no sense.
A grammatical error occurs if a pronoun does not correctly agree with its antecedent. The error can be lack of agreement in number, gender, or person. Consider these nonstandard errors.
Number: “The fights didn’t last long because Mom quickly put an end to it.”
“It” is singular and refers back to plural “fights.” The correct pronoun is “. . . Mom put a stop to them.”
Gender: “The black car followed closely, and he kept honking."
“He” is masculine, but “car” would require an impersonal-gender “it.” A better writer would have written “. . . and the driver kept honking.”
Person: “While jogging we stopped frequently because you got tired.”
“You” is second person plural, but “we” is first person plural. The writer should have repeated “we” or rephrased the sentence.
Members of the Grammar Police object to the use of a plural pronoun to refer to a singular subject, as in this sentence: “A person likes to do what they think best.”
“Person” is singular and “they” is plural. One way to correct this problem is to use a plural subject and verb, such as “People like. . . .”
Similarly, “My football team is supposed to win their conference.” Replace the plural possessive “their” with singular possessive “its” to match singular “team.”
Some language mavens, unlike the Grammar Police, find this use of plural pronouns with singular subjects acceptable in all but formal writing.
Today, many people object to sexist language, as in this sentence in which “his” refers only to a male: “Each student should do his own work.”
Here is one possible correction: “Each student should do his or her own work.” A better solution is to make the subject plural: “All students should do their own work.”
A number of commonly used indefinite pronouns will give you a headache. Some are singular, some are plural, and some are either. Each, either, neither, – one words: everyone, someone, – body words: anybody, nobody, are singular. Both, few, many, several, others, are plural.
The either list is long: all, most, some, such, any, more, each, and none. The implied antecedent of the pronoun or the noun in the prepositional phrase that follows the subject may determine the number.
Consider these correct examples: “All of them were guilty.”
Plural “them” makes “all” plural.
“Most of the money was counterfeit.”
“Money” is a noncount noun; therefore, “most” is considered singular.
Next week I will deal with still more pronoun errors.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
