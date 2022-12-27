When I ask an Okie why she begins sentences with “me and him,” she says, “Oh, that’s just my Okie dialect.”
But she’s not quite right. This expression does not belong to her regional dialect but to the dialectal version common throughout the United States labeled “Nonstandard English.”
“Oh, no! Don’t tell my mom I speak Nonstandard English.”
I promised not to tell her mom because she probably acquired her “me and him” from her mom.
Some people find certain nonstandard usages objectionable. These people are generally well educated. They are teachers of English and other subjects, or they work in well-paid positions in which Standard English is needed and expected.
The principals, managers, presidents, and CEOs usually prefer having standard speakers in their employ and are disappointed that so many Okies use Nonstandard English.
Before I go further, I hasten to add that linguists – the guys who know – say the nonstandard version of any language is often rich, creative, and eloquent. The people who craft commercials, novels, plays, and movies certainly demonstrate this linguistic truth. Pomp and circumstance, your English teacher, and the Grammar Police require, or at least want, Standard English.
Linguists say people often adjust their language usage for three social situations: formal, general, and informal or casual. The first two situations generally call for Standard English. In the last situation, anything goes.
Now let’s list a few prominent Okie solecisms dealing with subject and verb agreement.
First off, the GP denounces “He don’t,” “She don’t,” “It don’t,” and any other singular subject followed by “don’t.” Use the singular “does” or “doesn’t” with a singular subject. One exception is to say “I don’t,” as you probably do.
Second off, do not say “we was,” “they was,” or “you was” even though you might use “you” in a singular sense. Use the plural “were” with plural subjects.
Watch for sentences beginning with “there.” The subject comes after the verb. Don’t say “There was no lights on.” Instead say “There were no lights on.” Similarly, you say, “There are my friends.” With a “there” or “here” beginning, the subject is always after the verb. “Here are a few things you can do for me.”
Obviously, this also applies to questions. Not this, “How far away was the mountains?” But instead use “How far away were the mountains.”
When writing, check for subject and verb agreement. It can be tricky. Should the verb in this sentence be singular or plural?
“One of his pool-playing friends were here”?
The writer thinks the subject is “friends,” but this word is the object of a prepositional phrase. “One” is the subject and “was” should be the verb.
Two or more than two subjects joined by “and” usually take a plural verb.
“At night my wife and I like to watch TV.” One notable exception, “Bacon and eggs is my favorite breakfast.” This subject is considered a single entity.
When two subjects are joined by “or,” “nor,” “either . . . or,” or “neither . . . nor” the verb usually agrees with the closer subject.
“John or his friends are responsible.”
“His friends or John is responsible.”
I have another whole page of tricky agreement problems in my book, “Fresh English,” which I would recommend that you read, but, alas, it is out of print.
However, I think we have enough here for the Grammar Police to work with this year. Next year we will have “The Complaint Tradition, Part Two.”
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
