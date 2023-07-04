The literary career of a mediocre writer does not sound like a promising topic, but you may be surprised.
I began writing at age 8 in the third grade. When the third-grade boys were in recess, they wrestled on the small hillside behind the school. When they were in class, they passed notes across the aisles on how to draw comics and drew their juvenile comics as the teacher talked away. Mrs. McReynolds had not caught on to us — yet. At home on the living room desk, I polished my comic book, “Dope Comics,” but when I presented it to my peers, they were unimpressed. I was no cartoonist.
By the the age of 9, I had moved on to newspaper publishing. A neighborhood kid and I produced a mimeographed newspaper called “Station-Waggin,” the second word suggesting it was a gossip rag. But we published news. One of our first articles was “The Glorious Bullfight,” the story of two nearby farmers who were fixing a drinking trough when they were attacked by their bull. They survived, though the bull gored the leg of one of the men. Other stories we printed were “Our Dogs,” “Granny Wins,” and poems: “Henry get clothes, Henry sew, Henry Taylor.” Though our paper was a success, the staff and the news were exhausted after three issues.
In fifth grade I was busy at my desk working on “The News at Five” when suddenly Miss Hulbert was peering over my shoulder. She asked me for my writing effort, grimaced, and said “Get thou to the principal’s office.” Though her Latin was wrong – she should have used the accusative form “thee” – I went to see Mr. Graves. We kids called him “Old Gravy Puss,” but he turned out to be neither. He was nice. He told me there was nothing wrong with writing, though it could be painful in class.
In junior high I was named art editor of “The Booster,” but since there was little or no art in the paper, I had little to do. Rather than be a Dr. Do-Little, I decided to write news stories. Miss Mayo rewrote most of the stories in the newspaper. Mine were not rewritten because I had read a book on news writing. Maybe I was going to be a reporter when I grew up.
Or maybe a novelist. Seymour and I were big fans of the Sherlock Holmes books. We each had our own versions of them. Mine was called “Shylock Homes Mysteries,” by A. Conan McQuitty, illustrated, printed, done up, and made fancy by, you guessed it, Bob McQuitty. Oh, yes, cover art by Jerry Tinkle.
Here is a brief excerpt from volume two of my “Mysteries”: “Mr. Tack takes our stupsome twosome to the kitchen where Mrs. Tack was murdered while cooking dinner (how grusome, no dinner).
‘Well, let’s start our investigation, Squatson,’ says Shylock. ‘Get out your needles and thread.’
‘What are you going to do with needles and thread?’ asks Mr. Tack.
Shylock replies, ‘Why, piece together this yarn, of course.’”
I had already written two volumes of my “mysteries” and would have gone on to greatness, but the study hall teacher caught Seymour and me discussing our literary masterpieces, and said he was going to keep us after school for disturbing his study hall. Thus endeth my novel writing career.
It’s not over. In next week’s column, my career gets a new lift when I go on to high school and college.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
