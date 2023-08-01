Recently Grammar Dog received an urgent message from the editor.
Ed asked a question about this sentence: “Responding to a shoplifting call at Walmart on July 8, a 35-year-old man was arrested for petit larceny.” The question was, “My reporters keep making this mistake… bad modifier? What?”
Grammar Dog answered, “Dangling Modifier, not always fatal, but dangerous. I’ll write a column about it.”
So, here we go.
In a book called “Style,” Joseph M. Williams states, “A modifier dangles when its implied subject differs from the specific subject of the clause that follows it.” These modifiers can be any of these kinds of phrases: participle, gerund, infinitive, adjective, preposition, reduced adverb clause. Joe goes on to say, bless his soul, “It is not necessary to keep the grammatical labels in mind in order to identify and correct dangling modifiers in your own writing.... You don’t have to be a master grammarian.”
But you do have to reread your work. Look at every sentence that has an initial modifying phrase or clause that precedes the base clause. Decide what the subject of the phrase or clause would be if it were a sentence and then look at the base clause. If the implied subject refers to the subject of the base clause, your modifier does not dangle. If it doesn’t match, it dangles.
Some examples:
“Responding to a shoplifting call at Walmart on July 8, police arrested a 35-year-old man for petit larceny.” This sentence is correct because the participle “responding“ implies a live subject. “Police” would be a logical subject to “respond” to a shoplifting call.
“Being in a delapidated condition, I was able to buy the house very cheap.” LOL. Revision: Because the house was in a delapidated condition, I . . . .”
“Mumbling and mobbing together, a line formed outside the ticket booth.” This sentence is incorrect. The participles “mumbling and mobbing” require somebody to do it. Replace “line” with “the kids formed a line,” and you have undangled the phrase.
“In order to contain the epidemic, the area was sealed off.” The “area” won’t “contain the epidemic.” Make “the police” seal off the area.
“Being a faculty member on our campus, I do not want to reveal his name.” This sentence is ambiguous. “Being a faculty member” should modify “I,” but the base clause suggests the “I” is not the faculty member. Make the phrase into a clause: “Because the man is a faculty member, I do not want to reveal his name.”
“After buying a doghouse, we found that our dog still preferred sleeping on our bed.” This sentence is correct because the participle “buying” can be done by the “we” of the base clause.
“At the age of 6, Ruth’s teacher had her reading books.” This sentence is incorrect because the opening phrase cannot modify “teacher.” The sentence should read “When Ruth was 6, her teacher had her reading books.”
“Good or bad, Joe hasn’t read a book in 20 years.” In this sentence, it is not “Joe” that’s good or bad, it’s the books. Place the adjective phrase behind “book.” Be sure to set it off with commas.
“When you’re reading a sentence with a dangling modifier, it makes you feel slightly dizzy.” Correct. The implied subject is “reading a sentence.” This gerund can modify “it.”
Some modifiers that seem to dangle are in fact acceptable if either the modifier or the subject of the main clause is a summary of your writing. For example, “To graduate from college, ambition is required.”
Ding-dang, Grammar Dog has undangled these modifiers.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
