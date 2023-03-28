Words beginning with “ex-“ take up 12 pages in my out-of-date American Heritage dictionary, and the words on those pages are among the most interesting in our lexicon.
I haven’t counted the pages devoted to the variants, which are “es-“ and “e-.” The prefix has a general meaning of “out of, away from.”
Let’s start with the obvious and get the ex-boyfriends, ex-wives, ex-politicians, and X-Men out of the way. I will also mention a few “ex-“ words you already know, such as “expel,” “explain,” “escape,” and “erase.” Oh, whoa.
Let’s examine “escape.” Today the word means “to break out of any confinement,” but originally its two morphemes, “es-“ and “cape” added up to “breaking out of a cape.” Imagine, Zorro is about to be captured, but he slips out of his cape and steals away. Good story, huh?
But let’s get to the higher class “ex-“ words, like “exclupate.” See the base morpheme lurking in the middle of the word, “culp”? Now in your mind, add something to it, like “culprit,” and you have the meaning, “to clear or take away blame for a crime.”
If you knew the Latin word “onus,” means “burden,” what would you think “exonerate” /eks-o n-er-ate/ means? Answer: to take away a burden or a responsibility, or the legal meaning, to take away a criminal conviction.
Consider “excoriate.” See “cor” in the middle of the word, now think “corpus,” which is Latin for “skin.” Wouldn’t you think excoriate means “to take away the skin,” or perhaps its general meaning today, “to censure, strongly denounce”?
Now let’s “elucidate”/e-luz-suh-date/ this word. Aw, shucks. It’s too easy. It means to make something that is murky “clear” or “lucid.”
“Explicate” is a verb used by a professor. “Murgatrod, can you explicate this poem by William Carlos Williams, ‘The Red Wheelbarrow’?” See “plic” in the middle of the word. It means “to fold.” So Murgatrod has to unfold the meaning of the poem, make it “explicit,” or “explain” it.
Consider “ebullient” /e-bull-e-unt/. It’s not “bull,” the matador’s target, but Latin for “bubbling up.” Thus, the modern meaning, “overflowing with enthusiasm.” “Her ebullient manner made her an excellent teacher.”
“Expatiate” /eks-spa-she-ate/, in the 1530s meant "to walk about, roam freely." Today it means “to digress, to speak at length.” “The salesperson on Facebook expatiated at length on the merits of his soap.”
Like to “expurgate” something”? Let’s do it, let’s clean up the dirty words in D. H. Lawrence’s “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.” Oh, no! They’re no longer dirty, the Supreme court said so. But today’s court may say they are. You never know these days. To “purge” is to clean it up; to “expurgate” is similar but more specific, referring to “taking out” the dirt y words from books or films.
As a sidenote, I bought an “unexpurgated” copy of Lawrence’s book in Paris in the fifties when it was still banned in the U.S. Alas, it slipped away from me in my recent move into Go Ye Village.
Finally, and most interesting to me was recently learning the meaning of “expiscate” /ek-spuh-cate/. Look carefully and you will see the morpheme “pisc” or “pisces” in the middle of the word, Latin for “fish.” “Detectives try to expiscate the truth from a witness or suspect by asking questions that will fish out the truth.” Who knew?
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
