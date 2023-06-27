One reader of last week’s column on urban legends said the column “cracked her up,” so with that much enthusiasm for his efforts, Grammar Dog proposes more of the same, some head-cracking urban legends.
Five hundred Eskimo words for snow, true? No. How about they have more words than we have in English because Eskimos are snow experts while Oklahomans have dim notions of snow? You also may have heard that Eskimos kiss by rubbing noses. After all, foreign cultures are strange. Sounds logical to Grammar Dog. But these ideas are myths.
In this case, the urban legend was originated by a linguist named Benjamin Whorf. In a 1940 article he explained that our language determines how we think. George Orwell made use of Whorf’s hypothesis in his novel “1984.” Those who have read this book will remember that Big Brother was attempting to control thought by placing restrictions on the language with Newspeak. Slowly, after much research, linguists came to believe that whereas differences in geography and culture may influence differences in languages, it does not in a definitive way control thought. Even so, the legend lives on.
Perhaps the most successful of English neologisms is “OK,” or “okay” if you are being more formal. It can be found in many of the world’s languages. Its origin was for many years unknown, so the legendaires made up some good stories. One of them is that Andrew Jackson, seventh president of the United States, was “a terrible speller, some said nearly illiterate.” So according to legend, he misspelled “all correct” as “oll korrect” and then abbreviated it as “OK.” Later Martin Van Buren, who was from Kinderhook, New York, popularized the word when he ran for president with the slogan “Old Kinderhook is OK.” Other proposed sources of the word are found in German, Greek, Finnish, and the Choctaw word “okeh.”
However, Allen Walker Read found the true origin of the word in the “Boston Morning Post.” In 1838, the paper started a fad for humorous abbreviations, such as “O.F.M.” for “Our First Men,” “N.G.” for “no go,” and “S.P.” for “small potatoes.” The paper also defined the abbreviation “OK” in March and used it several more times thereafter. “OK” was off and running.
Hoping not to offend anyone, Grammar Dog would like next to inform and entertain his readers with the many legends attached to a word that did not appear in any general dictionary until 1965. Even today the precise origin of this very common word is unclear. It is surely cognate with the German word “ficken.” The word, spelled “f---k,” appears in print as early as 1475. Some sources allege an earlier appearance as a personal surname, “John le F--ker.” Shakespeare never actually used the word but certainly hinted at it. In “Henry V,” Pistol threatens to “firk” a French soldier, the word being a common Elizabethan euphemism for “f---k.” As late as 1948, the publishers of “The Naked and the Dead” persuaded Norman Mailer to use the euphemism “fug.” Supposedly Dorothy Parker said, upon meeting Mailer, “So you’re the man who can’t spell f---k.”
The best urban legend takes place during the Hundred Years War when “the French would cut the middle finger off the hands of captured English archers so they could no longer draw the strings of their deadly yew longbows. The English archers would taunt the French by raising their middle fingers and exclaiming they could still pluck yew.”
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.