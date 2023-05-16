I hav ben asked to stop riting about Nu-Spel becauz it’z boring and too complicated. I don’t agre that it’z boring, but it shure is complicated. But then the English langwige iz complicated and the speling sistem iz wurse.
Consider the verb system. When your 3-year-old is learning to talk and he or she says, “Because I was late coming in, I thinked I was late for supper,” don’t offer a correction. The kid has already learned the regular way to express the past tense. Now all the child must do is learn the hundreds of verbs that don’t form the past by adding [-ed].
You see, it’s not the grammar that’s complicated; it’s the exceptions. Suppose your kid figures out that the past tense of “see” is not [see-ed] and repeats what the kid next door says, “Yesterday I seen a rabbit in the garage.” So, you say, “No, Murgatroyd, you saw a rabbit in the garage.” Then the kid replies, “No, Dad, I didn’t see no saw, I seen a rabbit.” At this point, Dad has to explain that “saw” is the past tense and “seen” is the past participle. Murgatroyd says, "Sorry, Dad, you losted me.”
Let’s consider another example. Remember how to form plurals — just add [-s] or [-es]. After you learn the basic rule for marking a plural, you start in on the eight classes of nouns that are exceptions. It’s the exceptions that drive you crazy — what is the plural of “goose”?
If grammar makes you stammer, what about homonyms? How many people that you know can distinguish between [to], [too], and [two]? Is it [it’s] or [its]? Gives U fits, huh? Before the age of the Spell-check, I often found myself marking “faze” when the student meant “phase.” After Spell-check the same problem persisted because Spell-Check recognizes any correctly spelled word.
In my efforts to write a spelling reform system, I have bored many people and amused a few. However, I have profited from my efforts.
When I started my research, I didn’t know Mark Twain had already figured out why some students couldn’t spell. They didn’t have a photographic memory that indelibly imprinted in their mind the letters on the page. I also learned that a very smart man had already developed a reform similar to mine back in 1969.
Furthermore, in working on my reform program, I realized how wrong I had been in not understanding why some of my college students didn’t improve. In addition to a photographic memory, one had to deal with an enormously complicated orthography. For example, in my zeal to regularize American spelling, I had suggested that the letter [c] represented two sounds, /s/ and /k/, which we already had, so I decided to get rid of [c]. In my research, I later realized that since [s] marked a plural, words ending with [s] that were not plural were confusing. So I realized [C] needed to be preserved. I also came to understand why so many words had letters tacked on their tails: “toe” not “to,” or “lodge” not “loge,” or “loje.” Similarly, the doubling of consonants now made sense. If you wanted to write [rid] and add [ing] and didn’t double the [d], you would end up with [riding].
End of the story for me. English ain’t ezy tu lurn and tho speling reform iz a promising idea, U hav tu be careful if U want tu help Phil and Mary — and Pedro, Gisela, and Jamil.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
