In the fifth year of proposed spelling reform, ther waz a rumble in the jungle.
The hoi polli were saying that in Nu-Spel sum wurds looked tu peculiar; thay didn’t look like English. Tu which, Grammar Dog replyed, “U ain’t seen nuthin’ yet. U wil wunder when U see that “judge” bares little resemblance tu “judge.”
In Nu-Spel, it is true Grammar Dog wants to preserve the regularities that exist in the Old Spelling system. He wants Nu-Spel to resemble English but be more regular. For example, the five existing spelling patterns for long vowels, which utilize some version of the vowel letter. At the same time, deviant spellings of the vowel will be revised. These are some revisions for long /e/: “break” [braik], “either” [eether], ‘thief” [theef],” “conceit” [conceet], “they” [thay].” Similar revisions will be made to all 24 vowels, in some instances achieving just two patterns.
All letters that are grammatical markers will be preserved, such as [s] or [es] for plurals, [s] to mark present tense verb agreement with a singular subject, [ed] to mark past tense, [er] and [est] to compare adjectives, and [ly] to indicate adverbs. Also, final “silent” [e] and doubled consonants to mark a short vowel where necessary. Double consonants marking prefixes will be preserved, as in “ac-cept.”
However, doubled letters serving no purpose will be deleted, as in "glas,” “bel,” “wil,” “dol,” “stuf,” and “enuf.” You can see how eliminating silent letters will save space, shorten reading time, and make English easier to learn.
Virtually every consonant has a few words spelled with silent letters. Consider the silent [b] in these words: “lam(b),” “de(b)t,” “clim(b),” “lim(b),” “bom(b),” “dum(b),” “dou(b)t.”
The letter [c] will be retained as a “hard” [c] before [a], [o], [u] and consonants, as in “cake,” “coat,” “cube,” “act,” “reject.” Before [e], [i], and [y], it will be replaced by [s], as in “ac-cent” [ac-sent], “cinch” [sinch], and “cycle” [sikele].
In some words with [sc], the [c] is silent; in others the [s] is silent: “abscess” [absess], “scene,” [seen], “muscle” [mussle], “science” [sience].
At the end of short vowel words, the [c] in [ck] is silent: “bak,” “nek,” “pik,” “shok,” “stuk,” “tik,” “tok.”
Words with [ch] are regular in “branch,” “cheese,” “child,” “choke,” and “chum,” but some [ch] words are rather scholarly. In words borrowed from the Greeks, [ch] is pronounced /k/. Grammar Dog wants them to look American, like these: “ache” [ake], “archive” [arkive], “chaos” [kaos]. “Scholarship” looks sharper as [skolarship].
The letter [f] is mostly regular. Examples include “fall,” “fell,” “affair,” “rebuffed,” “reef,” and “stuff.” Short vowels words ending in double [f] like “stuff” will be revised, [stuf]. Unfortunately, [f] suffered another Greek invasion with /f/ being spelled with [ph]. These words are some of them: “alphabet” [alfabet], “phrase” [frase], “phonograph” [fonograf] “paragraph, [paragraf], Here are a few words that look too unusual: “physics [fizics], “metamorphosis” [metamorfosis], “nephew” [nefyu].
In Nu-Spel the sound of [g] before [e], [i] or [y] is replaced with [j], so “gentle” is revised to [jentle], “agile” to [ajile], and “gyro” to [jiro].
In words ending in [dge], both [d] and [e] are silent, so only [g] is left. Thus these words certainly look peculiar because [j] replaces [g]. Consider these: “edge” [ej], “bridge” [brij], ridge [rij], “dodge” [doj], “lodge” [loj], “fudge [fuj], and “grudge” [gruj].
And if U thaut thoze last revisions looked stranj, trane yur peepers on “gymnasium" [jimnasium], that’s [jim] for short. And did U ever see a “judge” that looked like [juj]? “Knowledge” is the wirdest of all because [k], [w], and [dge] are silent or altered: [nolij].
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.