The words and phrases in this week’s column differ from the very old words examined the last two weeks.
Linguists call the following word stories urban legends, a term dating from 1960.
These are stories about modern words that have appeared mysteriously, contain elements of humor, make good story telling, and do not have to be false but most are. My source is “Word Myths,” by David Wilton.
Consider the humble “hotdog.” What is the dog in question? A dachshund?
Well, that’s one story, but it’s false. The legendary story goes that a Harry Stevens was selling a new snack at a New York Giants baseball game, ca. 1900.
He supposedly did not know how to spell “frankfurter,” the German word for the delicacy, which is so named because it originated in Frankfurt.
Instead, Stevens put “hot” in front of “dog,” which he knew was a term for “sausage” and called his snack “hotdogs.” Get your dogs, red hot.
Little did Harry know that franks were sometimes called dogs because the sausage makers were accused of using dog meat. The accusation is dated as early as 1845.
Here is another legend that might turn you off.
In 1867, British Admiral William Smyth wrote the “Sailor’s Word-Book.” In it he defined “son of a gun.”
He refers to a time when common sailors slept on the gun deck, and their wives, mistresses, and prostitutes would sleep there, too.
When boys were born on board, the child was referred to as a “son of a gun.” That’s the legend. The phrase is dated much earlier, 1708.
Linguists believe that the phrase was invented as a simple euphemism for the more vociferous phrase, “son of a “b--ch.”
Grammar Dog remembers as a puppy using the phrase as an exclamation, “Well, I’ll be a son of a gun.”
Another phrase considered offensive by some is “Indian-Giver, and its actually it is, because its meaning has been misconstrued.
The Native Americans meeting Europeans for the first time had no concept of money.
The Indian “gift” was a form of bartering, whereby goods were exchanged. When a Native American made a “gift,” he expected a “gift” of roughly equal value in return. If the trade could not be completed, the Native expected his “gift” to be returned.
Europeans, with their monetary trade practices, could not understand this concept.
History suggests the whites first understood the Native word, but by 1890, the meaning had shifted to “one who demands a gift be returned,” and “Indian-giver” had become for white children a playground insult.
Presidential language gaffes are nothing new, but no president ever embarrassed himself when attempting to speak another language. But one urban legend says President John F. Kennedy did.
In 1963, Kennedy gave a speech in Berlin. The Berlin Wall had just been erected, and he wanted to express a feeling of solidarity with the Berlin citizens, and famously said, “Ich bin ein Berliner.”
A “Berliner” could be a citizen of the city, or it could be a “jelly doughnut.” Those wishing to make Kennedy seem foolish preferred the latter.
It all came down to German grammar. Those who wanted jelly donut said, a Berlin citizen would have left out “ein.”
But Kennedy was grammatically correct.
He was saying that he was a Berliner metaphorically, not literally.
No one in the audience laughed. The Germans cheered the line.
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.