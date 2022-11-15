GRAMMAR DOG: Writers should avoid weaselry, namery

What is the most important thing for writers to do when they finish their first draft? Feel the readers over your shoulder saying, “Make this more readable.”
So they start reading their words again and revising revising. This Grammar Dog column gives some tips on how to identify wordiness and make thoughts clearer and the readers’ time shorter.
Ever hear of “weaselry”? In 1916, President Theodore Roosevelt commented on “one of our defects as a nation,” a tendency to use “weasel words.” To farmers it was a vivid metaphor, because a weasel sucks the meat out of eggs without destroying the shell. That’s what happens when writers use a weasel word: one word sucks the meaning out of another, leaving an empty shell to clutter up their page. Revisions will be in italics.
For example, suppose someone writes that something is “absolutely essential.” Both “essential” and its close neighbor “unique” express a quality that is, well, unique – one of a kind – and any modification like “absolutely essential” or “really unique” is weaselry.
Can you detect the weaselry in this quotation from the New York Times? “The Soviet Minister of Civil Aviation personally directed the successful foiling of an attempt to hijack a Soviet airline flight to Sweden yesterday.” Yep, you got it: “successful foiling.”
Here are a few more examples: final conclusion, fellow classmates, true facts, repeat again, may possibly, end up, continue to remain, and general consensus of opinion, which only needs one word, “consensus.” As you see, weaselry means unnecessary modification.
Closely related to weaselry is “namery,” a cute name for too many nouns. Here is an example: “Determination of policy occurs at the Presidential level” – 10 words. Two nouns before the verb. Who determines policy? “The president determines policy” – five words.
Notice the namery in the next sentence: “A need exists for greater candidate selection efficiency.” Did you note “need” and the three nouns in a row: “candidate,” “selection,” and “efficiency”? Read this cool revision with all the namery deleted: “We need to select candidates more efficiently.”
Here is another example with both weaselry and namery in italics: “Most thinking people these days seem inclined to agree with the idea that countries must achieve greater reductions of carbon gases” – 21 words. Revision: “These days, most thinking people agree that countries must do more to reduce carbon emissions” – 15 words.
You can often change adjective clauses with “to be” verbs into phrases. Fix this sentence: “Two characteristics which are necessary for political success are weaselry and namery.” Strike out “which are.” Here’s another: “The school’s latest play, which has been the talk of the campus, was closed down after the second night’s performance.” Strike out “which has been.”
Finally, sentences starting with “there” or “it” can usually be reduced. When “there” is followed by “who,” “which," or “that,” the sentence is wordy. For example, “There is nothing that can be done about his failure to appear.” Strike out “there is” and “that.” An “it” sentence is similar: “It is clear that he has enrolled at the wrong school for him.” Write it this way: “Clearly he has enrolled at the wrong school for him.”
You probably can’t remember the different ways to be more economical mentioned here, but you’ll remember Sydney Smith’s quip: “In composing, as a general rule, run your pen through every other word you have written; you have no idea what vigor it will give your style.”
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
