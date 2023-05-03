In the fourth year of spelling reform, because people became so enthusiastic about Nu-Spel that they began to use it on Facebook, Grammar Dog decided to quadruple his reform efforts.
Remember that silly mnemonic U learned in elementary school, “[I] before [E] except after [C], or when sounded like [A] as in “neighbor” and “weigh” — and all the exceptions to that so-called spelling rule?
Henceforth, [IE] and [EI] are consigned to the trash heap of history. They will be replaced by [EE] in every word they formerly appeared. For example, “believe” is now [beleev] and “thief” is [theef]. Isn’t that a releef. “Receive” becomes [receev] and “conceit” is [conceet]. “Receipt,” formerly spelled with a silent [P], is now sensible, [receet]. The exceptions to this rule are, among others, “either, “seize,” and “leisure.” So U should [seez] your [leezhure] when U can.
Other [EA] words were also revised to [EE], thus giving long /e/ a regular spelling pattern with [E], [EE], [EY], and final [Y] representing long /e/. Therefore, all words formerly spelled with [EA] as in “clear” or “reach” will be [cleer] and [reech]. Never feer to teech Nu-Spel.
However, just to make spelling and reading tuf, short /e/ is also sometimes speled with [EA]. Grammar Dog will fix that: Nu-Spel won’t make U helthy, welthy, or wize, but already U ar making peeple jelous becauz U ar redy to spel tuf words like swetter and wether.
Now let’s see if Grammar Dog can regularize long /i/. With the elimination of [GH] and [EI] words, long /i/ can be speled only four ways: with [I] as in “i-dea’ or “tri-al,” with [I]-consonant-[E], as in “hide,” with [IE] at the end uv a few words: “die,” “lie,” “tie,” and “pie.” When a suffix is added to three of these words, we get “dying,” “lying,” and “tying,” but Grammar Dog haz never herd of “pying.” All other words ending in long /i/ are speled with [Y], as in “by,” “cry,” “dry,” “fry,” “my,” “spy,” and “why.”
One syllable words ending in [LD] and [ND] will be respelled as follows: [blinde], [finde], [kinde], [milde], and [wilde], as in Oscar Wilde. Pay no attention to the fact that [childe] becomes “children” in the plural. “Sign” and “sine” are homonyns, so “sign” retains its purity.
U are told in school that [Y] is sometimes a vowel. At the end uv a word, it may be eether long /e/ or long /i/, but a [Y] in the middle marks the invasion uv the Greeks, hooz borrowed words infest medical lexicon. Here are a few uv the most common Greek [Y] words speled correctly: “U ar not my tipe. I am not tipical. My stile iz tu analize and rime ‘thyme’ with time.”
Short /i/ is spelled with [I] in hundreds uv words, like lip and nip, sink and stink, and drinkt over the sink. However, a few words ar “kwurks.” Here iz wun: “Build” should be [bild].
We cloze this colum with a limurik and thre epigrams.
He waz a profesor uv grammar.
The student waz aued bi him.
Iz it a fraze or a klauz?
He wood ask and then pauz,
But all she kood du waz tu stammer.
Oscar Wilde iz the author uv the following thre epigrams:
“The difference between literature and jurnalizm is that jurnalizm iz unreedable and literature is not red.”
“The good end happily, the bad unhappily. That iz what ficshun meens.”
“In married life thre iz company and two iz nun.” Two is a nun? No! “None.”
Bob McQuitty is a professor emeritus from NSU with an interest in the American language.
