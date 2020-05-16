Grand Casino cites reopening safety plan

SHAWNEE - Grand Casino Hotel and Resort will reopen to the public on Friday, May 22. The facility has been closed due to COVID-19 since March 19.
Hours will be limited to 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily, and patron capacity in the casino and hotel will be limited to maintain social distancing until further notice.
Citizen Potawatomi Nation Health Services Chief Medical Officer George A. Vascellaro said CPNHS medical leadership continues to counsel Citizen Potawatomi Nation enterprises, including the casinos, on implementing strategies to protect the public.
"As CPN businesses cautiously reopen, we will continue to be vigilant and do our part in slowing the spread of COVID-19," Vascellaro said. "The safety of CPN staff, customers, and our community remains our utmost concern, and we urge everyone in the facilities to follow all necessary precautions to keep our community healthy."
In an effort to promote safety, all gaming employees have taken a special COVID-19 training course provided by CPNHS.
"Our public health experts were ahead of the game in preparing for this in late February, before Oklahoma even had its first confirmed case," said Tribal Chairman John "Rocky" Barrett. "We listened to them when they advised us to temporarily suspend operations in March, and we now trust their guidance on how to protect our staff and customers as we safely reopen this vital job-creating enterprise."
Grand Casino Hotel and Resort is the only geothermal-cooled casino in the state. Geothermal cooling also allows for a complete cycling of new, fresh air every eight minutes, helping reduce the spread of airborne illnesses. Additional safety measures customers will see when the casino and hotel reopen include:
• Entrances and exits will be restricted to designated doors for visitors and staff; all patrons and staff will complete a screening process before being allowed inside the casino. Screenings include temperature checks and a health checklist.
• People will not be allowed in the building under the following conditions: People under age 65 with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher; people over age 65 with a temperature of 99.6 degrees or higher; anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or has been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19; anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 30 days.
• Any lines which form to enter the facility must be adequately social distanced; security will be on-site to enforce.
• Enhanced regular cleaning of all gaming machines, including overnight deep cleaning.
• Gaming floor limited to maintain adequate social distancing.
• Universal masking and glove use for all staff at all times.
• Hand sanitizer stations available throughout the facility.
• Limited seating in food venues and services to maintain adequate social distancing.
• Temporary closure of self-serve drink stations.
All visitors are required to wear face masks, wash their hands and use hand sanitizer. Free face masks will be provided. Guests will be required to maintain social distance and stay at least six feet from people not in their party.
FireLake Casino, 15 minutes southeast of Grand Casino, will also reopen on May 22.
