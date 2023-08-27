MUSKOGEE – Area residents will witness an awe-inspiring spectacle as the biannual Grand Gathering by the Widows Sons, a distinguished Masonic Riders Association, comes to Muskogee from Aug. 30-Sept. 3.
This prestigious event promises an exhilarating blend of camaraderie, philanthropy, and the thrill of the open road, all set against the backdrop of the stunning Green Country Oklahoma landscape.
Anticipation is building as Widows Sons from across the globe prepare to descend upon Muskogee for this event. With an estimated attendance ranging from 1,000 to 2,000 attendees, the Grand Gathering is set to draw participants from diverse corners of the world, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Scotland, England, Philippines, Brazil, and beyond.
The Grand Gathering offers riders a once-in-a-lifetime experience, complete with a meticulously planned motorcycle ride guide curated by Visit Muskogee. Participants will embark on a captivating journey through the scenic landscapes of Green Country Oklahoma, showcasing the region’s natural beauty and charming surroundings.
As the rumble of motorcycles fills the air, so does the spirit of giving. The Grand Gathering has a strong philanthropic focus, with proceeds from the event going to support nine esteemed charities across Oklahoma with Fostering Hope in Muskogee standing as the primary beneficiary, reflecting the event’s commitment to uplifting the local community.
On the morning of Saturday, Sept. 2, the excitement will crescendo as the riders cruise through downtown Muskogee. Spectators will have the opportunity to witness the grand procession as the riders make their way to the iconic Muskogee Masonic Lodge. Here, the riders will take a pause to engage in a heartwarming charity breakfast, hosted in collaboration with the local masonic lodge chapter. The breakfast will not only fuel the participants for their journey ahead but will also provide an avenue for the community to contribute to the cause by donating to Fostering Hope.
While the ride weekend remains a private event, the charity breakfast at the Muskogee Masonic Lodge opens its doors to the public. This is a chance for locals and visitors alike to come together, share in the spirit of generosity, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.
The Grand Gathering by the Widows Sons promises an unparalleled blend of excitement, brotherhood, and philanthropy, all while showcasing Green Country Oklahoma. To witness the Grand Gathering and participate in this charitable event, people should make sure to be in downtown Muskogee on Sept. 2.
For more information about the Grand Gathering, registration details, and a complete itinerary, visit www.widowssonsgrandgathering.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.