At 1PM on Friday, May 27:
- Grand Lake elevation was 748.25 feet.
- At the direction of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, two (2) main spillway gates were open at Pensacola Dam, discharging 21,376 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water.
- Six (6) units were online at the Pensacola Dam powerhouse, releasing 13,104 cfs of water through generation.
- Releases through floodgates and generation totaled 34,480 cfs.
- Inflows into Grand Lake totaled 40,866 cfs.
- Lake Hudson elevation was 621.23 feet.
- At the direction of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, four (4) floodgates were open at Robert S. Kerr Dam, discharging 2,924 cfs of water.
- Four (4) units were online at the Robert S. Kerr Dam powerhouse, releasing 32,130 cfs of water through generation.
- Releases through floodgates and generation totaled 35,054 cfs.
- Inflows into Lake Hudson totaled 36,084 cfs.
Additional information can be found by visiting: http://stormops.grda.tech/riveroperations
