Grand View School recently hired Sierra Cox to head its cheer squad, which is holding its tryouts this week.
Cox has cheered for 13 years, most recently at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas. Her squad competed in the College Cheer and Dance National Championship, which is sponsored by the National Cheerleaders Association and the national Dance Alliance. Thirteen years prior, she got her start at Grand View, which taught her to love the sport.
“I started my cheer career in fourth grade. At the time, the head cheer coach was my cousin. I knew nothing about cheer. My tryout was an interesting one, but I ended up loving it. I continued at Grand View from fourth to eighth grade,” she said.
After graduating from Grand View, she attended Keys High School, where she competed all four years. During her time, her team won two regional championships, two state runner-up titles, and her senior year, she won All-Region.
Upon her graduation, she accepted a scholarship to compete at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M for two years. She tried out and made the K-State Cheer team at Kansas State University.
“I tried out at Kansas State, where I made the team, and while there, we competed at College Nationals in Daytona, Florida. As well, I cheered at football games, bowl games. We even cheered the Big 12 Tournament,” she said.
She graduated in December and worked at the Wildcat cheer camps all over the region. She also assisted in coaching Fierce Cats, a special-needs cheer team.
“They would practice once a month to prepare a routine for competition in Kansas City. We had members ages 5-25 on the team,” she said.
Her experience coaching special needs students would help her prepare for her career, as she was recently hired to serve as Grand View’s special ed teacher.
“They mentioned that a cheer coach position had opened up at Grand View, and I said yes. I wanted to be able to give back to a program that encouraged me to do more than what I believed I could,” said Cox.
She earned her degree in human development and family sciences, with a unified degree in early childhood education in special education.
Currently, she is filling a sideline team for fifth grade and up who will cheer at football and basketball games. She’s also fielding varsity and junior varsity competition teams.
